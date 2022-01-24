Blockchain Founders Fund Announces First Close of $75 Million Venture Fund

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Founders Fund , announced the principal close of BFF II. The $75m fund saw participation from notable investors from across the blockchain and crypto industry as well as many reputable family offices from around the world.

Roger Lim, Founding Partner of NEO Global Capital (NGC) and investor in BFF II said, "BFF is an early investor in many leading companies in the blockchain space and we are excited about co-investment opportunities and building a long-term strategic relationship with the team."

BFF aims to be an early investor to entrepreneurs building promising blockchain, crypto, web3, metaverse startups and provide tailored hands-on support to them through the venture program.

BFF II's investment strategy is a continuation of the success of the venture program model, investing into pre-seed and seed stage projects, and then following on, investing up to $5m into future funding rounds.

Sandeep Nailwal, Founder of Polygon and investor in BFF II said, "We are excited about BFF's hands-on approach in backing and closely working with strong founders."

Some of the notable investors participating in BFF II include NEO Global Capital (NGC), Appworks, Sebastien Borget COO of The Sandbox, GSR, LD Capital, Metavest Capital, TechMeetsTrader, Zipmex, Baksh Capital, Octava, Aria Group, major smart contract audit firms, Blockchain/crypto influencers and many more leading companies and individuals in the blockchain space.

The Blockchain Founders Fund portfolio includes Splinterlands , the #1 ranked blockchain game according to DappRadar , as well as leading companies such as LunarCrush , ASM , and Monkey Ball .

The first investments from BFF II have been made into a handful of exciting companies including FXDX , GRID , RD Land , Rebelbots , Health Hero , The Apocalyptics , FuseFi , Cross the Ages , and Dogami .

Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund said, "We're very excited by the enthusiasm and support from key industry leaders to back entrepreneurs that will shape the Web3 ecosystem."

Discussing near term plans, Mansoor Madhavji, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, added, "We've got an incredible team working with us day to day to discover and support great companies and we continue to support our portfolio companies with their talent needs and expand the team with individuals that want to be at the cutting edge of blockchain and VC."

About Blockchain Founders Fund

Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) is a Singapore based early-stage Venture Capital Fund which invests in top-tier Blockchain startups globally. Their industry leading go-to-market focused Venture Program aids seasoned and first-time entrepreneurs across key business functions to fast track growth. BFF has scaled many of the leading Blockchain startups and is always looking to connect with exceptional founders across the industry including Web3, metaverse, gamefi, DeFi and NFT.

Contact:

Mansoor Madhavji

7782417860

[email protected]

SOURCE Blockchain Founders Fund