Blockchain Founders Fund Managing Partner, Aly Madhavji, Garners Acclaim with Desmond Parker Outstanding Young Alumni Award for Career Excellence and Community Impact

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM) announced Aly Madhavji as the recipient of the 2023 Desmond Parker Outstanding Young Alumni Award at the historic Glenerin Inn. A fervent advocate for public service and human rights, Aly exemplifies the spirit and dedication to community embodied by Desmond Parker, former Chief of Protocol at the United Nations.

Aly Madhavji (L) and Desmond Parker (R), both celebrated UTM alumni who have made contributions to the UN and communities at large. Image credit: University of Toronto Mississauga Aly Madhavji (L), was honoured to accept the award from its namesake, Desmond Parker (R)

After expressing his dismay at not having been able to attend the prestigious award's ceremony for the past 6 years, the award's namesake Desmond Parker was able to present the award by saying, "for your leadership; for your volunteerism; for your achievements; you are truly an inspiration for all alumni and I am honoured to be here to look you in the eye and present this award to you. Congratulations."

The Desmond Parker Outstanding Young Alumni Award recognizes inspirational young alumni of UTM and was named in recognition of Desmond Parker, a renowned UTM alumnus. It is one of three UTM Alumni Awards of Distinction.

Aly Madhavji, a celebrated alumnus of UTM, is Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund , a successful Web3 VC firm. He is also a consultant to the United Nations, working with the organization to identify how FinTech & Blockchain solutions can help alleviate poverty, support business ecosystems, create financial inclusion, and improve society at large.

Aly Madhavji, a dedicated author and advocate for education, has written several books specifically for university students and recent graduates. His best-seller, "Your Guide To Succeed In University," remains a top-rated resource among readers. In a generous act of giving back to the community, Aly provides this e-book for free to students and young professionals worldwide. Additionally, he frequently volunteers his time for speaking engagements at various educational and community events.

When asked for comment, Madhavji elaborated, "I am deeply humbled to be the recipient of [this] Award. This recognition is a testament to the relentless pursuit of learning, serving, and connecting that [UTM] instills in its students. Beyond my achievement, it's an accolade for every individual who has been a part of my journey at UTM and beyond. I urge everyone to strive not just for success, but to create real value. Together, we can make our community and world a better place." - Aly Madhavji

The Desmond Parker Outstanding Young Alumni Award pays tribute to UTM alumni aged 40 and under, recognizing their professional achievements and inspirational community service. Previous awardees, such as Rumeet Billan and Alfredo Tan, have continued to excel in their respective fields.

