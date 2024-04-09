Blockchain.com and MetaMask Partner to Bring Seamless Crypto Payments to Millions Within the MetaMask Wallet

The groundbreaking integration is particularly impactful for Blockchain.com users in expanding markets

PARIS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com Pay, the crypto payment solution from Blockchain.com, today announced a groundbreaking integration with MetaMask, the world's leading self-custodial platform. This partnership unlocks seamless and secure crypto payments for millions of MetaMask users globally, with a focused rollout plan kicking off in key markets. Currently live in the UK and EU, the first wave of expansion will target West Africa. This strategic rollout prioritizes regions with high crypto adoption.

"The rapid adoption of Blockchain.com Pay underscores the growing demand for seamless and secure crypto payments," said Peter Smith, CEO at Blockchain.com. "By leveraging our existing pool of over 40 million verified users, we're enabling them to transact with crypto directly within their MetaMask wallets, eliminating the need for repetitive KYC processes. This partnership represents a significant leap forward in user experience and accessibility, and we're excited to empower millions more to transact within MetaMask."

"As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, the integration of Blockchain.com Pay with MetaMask marks a significant milestone in making crypto more approachable and less complicated. This will help more people access crypto in a seamless and self-custodial manner, by offering more buying options with service providers they already use and trust," said Lorenzo Santos, Senior Product Manager at Consensys.

Frictionless Payments for a Global Audience

The partnership between Blockchain.com Pay and MetaMask offers a powerful combination for crypto users worldwide. Blockchain.com's global platform, including expansion plans in West Africa, will make it easier for users to access web3:

Streamlined Onboarding: Existing KYC verification for Blockchain.com's globally distributed user base translates to a frictionless onboarding experience for new MetaMask users – just a few clicks and they're ready to transact.

Trusted Partner: Blockchain.com is a secure and regulated platform with over a decade of experience in the crypto space. Users can transact with confidence, knowing their partner is a leader in the industry.

Empowering Businesses and Developers

Businesses and developers looking to integrate a user-friendly and secure crypto payment solution can leverage Blockchain.com Pay's robust suite of features, including:

Frictionless Integration: Add crypto payments to platforms with just a few lines of code.

Seamless User Experience: Existing KYC verification for Blockchain.com wallet holders enables quick crypto purchases.

Global Reach: Accept payments and make purchases in cryptocurrency from a broad international audience.

Accept payments and make purchases in cryptocurrency from a broad international audience. Streamlined Onboarding with No-Doc KYC: Blockchain.com is constantly innovating its KYC processes, with a focus on minimizing hurdles for users while adhering to regulations. This includes exploring innovative solutions like no-document KYC processes coming soon.

A Leading Force in Crypto-Native Innovation

This strategic partnership signifies a shared vision for the future of finance, where crypto payments become seamless and universally accessible. By prioritizing deep integration with other crypto-native businesses, Blockchain.com is actively fostering a collaborative environment that will accelerate the development and adoption of innovative financial tools within the crypto ecosystem.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The most trusted and fastest growing global crypto company helps millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 90 million wallets and over 40 million verified users, and has facilitated over $1 trillion in crypto transactions. Visit Blockchain.com for more information.

About MetaMask

MetaMask is the world's leading self-custody web3 platform developed by Consensys . MetaMask is the most beloved and trusted way a global user base relies on to mint and collect NFTs, join DAOs, play games and participate in DeFi protocols.

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading blockchain and web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the web3 ecosystem. Through our product suite, including the MetaMask platform , Infura , Linea , Diligence , and our NFT platform , we have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dapp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on. To explore our products and solutions, visit https://consensys.io/ .

