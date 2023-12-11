BLOCKSMITH&Co. Introduces Multi-chain Support for 'Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-' Web3 Game, Using Oasys Blockchain

TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCKSMITH&Co., a subsidiary that controls the Web3 related business of KLab Inc. and Mint Town, Co., Ltd. have decided to adopt the game-specific blockchain 'Oasys' for their new sensation blockchain game "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-", leveraging the IP of Japan's iconic soccer manga "Captain Tsubasa".

Overview

【About Oasys】 Oasys is a game-optimised blockchain that offers a highly scalable Layer 1 hub and specialised Layer 2 using Ethereum’s Layer 2 scaling solution. The ecosystem provides game developers with a secure and scalable blockchain infrastructure for creating more efficient, secure, and interoperable games. Oasys solves the challenges that game developers face when building blockchain-based games by focusing on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop games.
With the multi-chain transformation of "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-", the well-known game-specific blockchain 'Oasys' will be newly adopted. The use of 'Oasys' aims to provide a comfortable gaming experience. The implementation of 'Oasys' is scheduled for the first half of 2024.

Daiki Moriyama, Director of Oasys, sayd: We are very pleased that "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-", a notable title by MintTown who has been participating as a validator for Oasys, has adopted the Oasys chain. We will leverage Oasys's strength in marketing to Japanese users to deliver this title to a wider audience.

More info: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/news/138

About "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-"

"Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-" is a groundbreaking blockchain game where players cultivate NFT-based characters from the original "Captain Tsubasa" series and compete against others. The game features a fully recreated "Rival Mode" based on the original, an online "PvP Mode", and a newly implemented "Arena Mode" allowing for intense 11-player PvP. Each NFT player is accompanied by a signature move in a 3D video and a generative BGM created by Shinichi Osawa (MONDO GROSSO). Players can nurture their unique NFT, form a team, and compete against rivals. Pro soccer players Yuto Nagatomo and Andrés Iniesta have been appointed as the official ambassadors, drawing significant attention. A year after its announcement, "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-" aims to provide an entertaining and accessible Web3 game experience for many years to come.

About BLOCKSMITH&CO.

Company Name: BLOCKSMITH&Co.

President and CEO: Tetsuya Sanada

Establishment: April 1, 2022

Capital: 14,999,950 JPY

Head office: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 106-6122

Business: Development and distribution of products such as blockchain technology and crypto assets utilising NFTs

URL：https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/ 

BLOCKSMITH＆Co. Contact
[email protected].jp

