Bloomberg 500 (B500) Index Adds Eleven Securities Following March Reconstitution

Mar 05, 2026, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Indices announced the following changes to the Bloomberg 500 (B500) Index effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, March 12, 2026, to coincide with the March reconstitution of the index. The B500 contains the 500 most highly capitalized US companies weighted by float market cap, reflecting a market capitalization of $58.19 trillion.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS UW), Bloom Energy Corporation (BE UN), Ciena Corporation (CIEN UN), Coherent Corp.S (COHR UN), EchoStar Corporation (SATS UW), Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT UN), FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI UW), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE UW), Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS UW), Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD UW), and Sandisk Corporation of Delaware (SNDK UW) will enter the index. These equities span a variety of sectors, but Technology is most represented amongst this set.

Changes to the B500 Index reflect the results of a purely rules-based index design focused on measuring markets with transparency and representativeness beyond market capitalization alone. As a result, the B500 mitigates potential biases and systematically evaluates potential members, which may lead to earlier additions of qualified companies when compared to indices using a committee-based approach.

Following is the list of membership changes:

Index Event

Security Ticker

Company Name

BICS Sector

Addition

ASTS UW

AST SpaceMobile Inc

Communications

Addition

BE UN

Bloom Energy Corp

Industrials

Addition

CIEN UN

Ciena Corp

Technology

Addition

COHR UN

Coherent Corp

Technology

Addition

SATS UW

EchoStar Corp

Communications

Addition

FLUT UN

Flutter Entertainment PLC

Consumer Discretionary

Addition

FTAI UW

FTAI Aviation Ltd

Industrials

Addition

LITE UW

Lumentum Holdings Inc

Technology

Addition

NBIS UW

Nebius Group NV

Technology

Addition

RGLD UW

Royal Gold Inc

Materials

Addition

SNDK UW

Sandisk Corp/DE

Technology

Deletion

ALGN UW

Align Technology Inc

Health Care

Deletion

ARE UN

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

Real Estate

Deletion

BAH UN

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp

Technology

Deletion

BAX UN

Baxter International Inc

Health Care

Deletion

BF/A UN

Brown-Forman Corp

Consumer Staples

Deletion

BF/B UN

Brown-Forman Corp

Consumer Staples

Deletion

BLDR UN

Builders FirstSource Inc

Consumer Discretionary

Deletion

BSY UW

Bentley Systems Inc

Technology

Deletion

CLX UN

Clorox Co/The

Consumer Staples

Deletion

FDS UN

FactSet Research Systems Inc

Financials

Deletion

NTNX UW

Nutanix Inc

Technology

Deletion

SNAP UN

Snap Inc

Communications

Deletion

SOLS UW

Solstice Advanced Materials Inc

Materials

Deletion

UDR UN

UDR Inc

Real Estate

Deletion

VSNT UW

Versant Media Group Inc

Communications

Deletion

ZBRA UW

Zebra Technologies Corp

Technology

The B500 is available to Terminal clients at {B500 INDEX <GO>}. All research and methodology for the indices are available at bloombergindices.com.

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited
Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry-leading and bespoke indices across asset classes, including their flagship fixed income, commodity and equity indices. BISL takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving investment needs. The indices, which are seamlessly integrated with other Bloomberg solutions, draw on a comprehensive range of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

About Bloomberg
Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

