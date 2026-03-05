Bloomberg 500 (B500) Index Adds Eleven Securities Following March Reconstitution

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Indices announced the following changes to the Bloomberg 500 (B500) Index effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, March 12, 2026, to coincide with the March reconstitution of the index. The B500 contains the 500 most highly capitalized US companies weighted by float market cap, reflecting a market capitalization of $58.19 trillion.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS UW), Bloom Energy Corporation (BE UN), Ciena Corporation (CIEN UN), Coherent Corp.S (COHR UN), EchoStar Corporation (SATS UW), Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT UN), FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI UW), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE UW), Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS UW), Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD UW), and Sandisk Corporation of Delaware (SNDK UW) will enter the index. These equities span a variety of sectors, but Technology is most represented amongst this set.

Changes to the B500 Index reflect the results of a purely rules-based index design focused on measuring markets with transparency and representativeness beyond market capitalization alone. As a result, the B500 mitigates potential biases and systematically evaluates potential members, which may lead to earlier additions of qualified companies when compared to indices using a committee-based approach.

Following is the list of membership changes:

Index Event Security Ticker Company Name BICS Sector Addition ASTS UW AST SpaceMobile Inc Communications Addition BE UN Bloom Energy Corp Industrials Addition CIEN UN Ciena Corp Technology Addition COHR UN Coherent Corp Technology Addition SATS UW EchoStar Corp Communications Addition FLUT UN Flutter Entertainment PLC Consumer Discretionary Addition FTAI UW FTAI Aviation Ltd Industrials Addition LITE UW Lumentum Holdings Inc Technology Addition NBIS UW Nebius Group NV Technology Addition RGLD UW Royal Gold Inc Materials Addition SNDK UW Sandisk Corp/DE Technology Deletion ALGN UW Align Technology Inc Health Care Deletion ARE UN Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Real Estate Deletion BAH UN Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Technology Deletion BAX UN Baxter International Inc Health Care Deletion BF/A UN Brown-Forman Corp Consumer Staples Deletion BF/B UN Brown-Forman Corp Consumer Staples Deletion BLDR UN Builders FirstSource Inc Consumer Discretionary Deletion BSY UW Bentley Systems Inc Technology Deletion CLX UN Clorox Co/The Consumer Staples Deletion FDS UN FactSet Research Systems Inc Financials Deletion NTNX UW Nutanix Inc Technology Deletion SNAP UN Snap Inc Communications Deletion SOLS UW Solstice Advanced Materials Inc Materials Deletion UDR UN UDR Inc Real Estate Deletion VSNT UW Versant Media Group Inc Communications Deletion ZBRA UW Zebra Technologies Corp Technology

The B500 is available to Terminal clients at {B500 INDEX <GO>}. All research and methodology for the indices are available at bloombergindices.com.

