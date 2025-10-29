Bloomberg Adds Hamilton Lane Private Market Indices to the Bloomberg Terminal

Leading global private markets firm Hamilton Lane launches private markets indices on Bloomberg, providing investors robust benchmarking for private equity, credit, and real assets fund performance

NEW YORK and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the addition of Hamilton Lane's (Nasdaq: HLNE) suite of twenty private market closed-end fund performance indices to the Bloomberg Terminal and Data License, providing investors with new data and analytical tools to evaluate and compare performance. Selecting Bloomberg as a distribution channel marks a significant step in making Hamilton Lane benchmarks broadly available to the investment community, expanding access to data and driving even greater transparency across the asset class.

As one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, with $986 billion in assets under management and supervision*, Hamilton Lane builds on decades of proprietary fund and deal-level data to develop aggregated and anonymized LP cash flow–driven indices. The collection of indices, covering more than 7,000 funds, is now available on the Bloomberg Terminal at {HLNE <GO>} with a subset available to mutual clients.

These indices offer investors:

Depth of data – Investors can benchmark performance of individual funds or portfolios of funds, using historical data dating back to 2000, derived from LP cash flows. This enables detailed analysis of a wide range of strategies and sub-strategies.

– Investors can benchmark performance of individual funds or portfolios of funds, using historical data dating back to 2000, derived from LP cash flows. This enables detailed analysis of a wide range of strategies and sub-strategies. Comprehensive coverage – Covers all major private markets asset classes around the world, including closed-end private equity, private credit, private real assets, as well as fund-of-funds, secondary, and co-investment funds.

– Covers all major private markets asset classes around the world, including closed-end private equity, private credit, private real assets, as well as fund-of-funds, secondary, and co-investment funds. Performance at a glance – Index-level returns are available on a quarterly basis to support ongoing analysis and benchmarking.

– Index-level returns are available on a quarterly basis to support ongoing analysis and benchmarking. Extended analysis – Complements indices available at {ALTI <GO>} within Bloomberg's private fund database on {PE <GO>}, which show private markets performance and underlying strategies.

– Complements indices available at {ALTI <GO>} within Bloomberg's private fund database on {PE <GO>}, which show private markets performance and underlying strategies. Interoperability – Linked to Financial Instrument Global Identifiers (FIGIs), the open standard owned by the Object Management Group, enabling easier integration into portfolio and risk systems.

– Linked to Financial Instrument Global Identifiers (FIGIs), the open standard owned by the Object Management Group, enabling easier integration into portfolio and risk systems. Data at scale – Readily available on the Bloomberg Terminal or via Bloomberg Data License for scalable enterprise-wide use, helping to streamline data operations across public and private investments strategies.

"A growing set of investors are seeking greater clarity into private markets, and access to high-quality data is the key to unlocking it," said Griff Norville, Head of Technology Solutions at Hamilton Lane. "By making our indices available on Bloomberg, we are delivering a transparent, standardized view of private markets performance that helps investors analyze strategies, benchmark results, and make better-informed investment decisions, all within their existing workflow."

"Hamilton Lane's indices are a strong complement to Bloomberg's private markets offering, expanding the depth of performance data available to our clients," said Brad Foster, Head of Fixed Income & Private Markets at Bloomberg. "As investors look for meaningful ways to evaluate and compare private market strategies, we are focused on providing the indices and tools they use to benchmark performance, structure portfolios, and measure themselves against peers with confidence. We are pleased to extend our work with Hamilton Lane and look forward to continued collaboration."

Bloomberg's private markets solutions enable investors to screen for private funds, monitor deal flow, consume research, assess risk, evaluate performance, benchmark strategies, and track breaking news. The addition of Hamilton Lane's indices strengthens these capabilities, builds on Bloomberg's earlier collaboration with Hamilton Lane and Daphne, and reinforces Bloomberg's commitment to delivering solutions that address clients' priorities across both public and private markets.

These indices are intended for informational purposes only. They are not available or intended for use as a financial benchmark.

* *Inclusive of $141B in discretionary assets under management and $845.3B in non-discretionary assets under management, as of 6/30/2025.

