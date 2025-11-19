Bloomberg Indices Introduces Bloomberg Commodities Global Thematic Basket Indices Offering New Diversification Tools for Investors

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced the expansion of its commodity index offering with the launch of the Bloomberg Commodity Carbon Tilted, Transition Metals, & Gold Index (Ticker: BCOMCTG) and the Bloomberg Commodity Global Oil & Gas Liquidity-Weighted Index (Ticker: GCOMOGL).

These new thematic basket indices further expand Bloomberg's commodity offerings, complementing the flagship Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM). This launch introduces forward-looking benchmarks aligned with key themes shaping global commodities markets such as energy transition, electrification, and infrastructure investment.

"Commodities have long played a critical role in portfolio diversification and inflation-hedging, but today's investors also want exposure aligned with structural shifts like decarbonization and the energy transition," said Jigna Gibb, Head of Commodities and Crypto Index Products at Bloomberg. "These new indices are designed to track that evolution and the way commodities demand is being reshaped as a result, combining Bloomberg's deep data, analytics, and research to help investors navigate the next phase of global commodities markets."

The Bloomberg Commodity Carbon Tilted, Transition Metals, & Gold Index underpins Fideuram's recently launched D-X Diversified Commodities and Strategic Metals UCITS ETF (DXDC). The index was chosen for its design intended to allow investors to maintain the broad risk-return characteristics of the Bloomberg Commodity Index, and have tilts to components e.g., less GhG emissions. The index aims to track the performance of a diversified portfolio composed of three key Bloomberg indices and market segments, each strategically chosen for its global shift towards carbon tilts, energy transition, and defensive characteristics.

"We were excited to collaborate with Bloomberg Indices on the custom index for our DXDC ETF to design an offering that met our specific product strategy goals with the benefit of a research-backed, transparent and rules-based broad commodity benchmark," said Renato Zaffuto, Head of Investment solutions for International Network & Leader of ETF Solutions at Fideuram. "In the current market environment of a multi-polar world, macro policy uncertainty and global supply chain realignment, investing into real assets like broad commodities is becoming a strategic and forward-looking component under the paradigm shift of rethinking a long-term portfolio asset allocation. The Commodity Supercycle 3.0 is under way and this time the focus will be on commodities that will fuel the future in a digital economy such as Transition Metals."

The Bloomberg Commodity Oil & Gas Liquidity-Weighted Index delivers exposure to the global oil and gas sector through a liquidity-weighted methodology that dynamically and automatically adapts to structural shifts in the global energy landscape and related trading activity. As outlined in a report by Bloomberg's Index Research Team, "Powering the Future: A Modern Benchmark for a Multi-Polar World," the benchmark was designed in response to the profound shifts reshaping global energy markets like the US shale revolution, Europe's growing role as the balancing hub for liquefied natural gas, and Asia's emergence as the primary center of demand growth.

These launches continue Bloomberg Indices' focus on emerging macro and sustainability themes across its commodities offering via transparent, rules-based tools, including the Bloomberg Global Commodity Transition Metals Index (GCOMTM Index <GO>) launched earlier this year. Bloomberg clients can access the new indices on the Bloomberg Terminal at {BCOMCTG Index <GO>} and {GCOMOGL Index <GO>}. All research and methodology for the indices are available on the Bloomberg Indices Documentation page.

