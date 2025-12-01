Bloomberg Enhances RMS Enterprise to Improve Investment Research

Investment Managers Can Integrate Proprietary Models and Strengthen Accountability with New Custom Fundamentals and Digest Alerts

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced enhancements to its enterprise-level Research Management Solution (RMS Enterprise) with the introduction of Custom Fundamentals and Digest Alerts. These capabilities enable investment research teams' alpha-generating investment process by improving data interoperability and strengthening oversight across the organization.

Capture Proprietary Financial Models for Timely Market Comparisons



Designed with scalable technology that aligns with investment managers' operating models, RMS Enterprise now helps research organizations optimize their investment process, including internal research production, collaboration, and analytics.

Custom Fundamentals expands RMS Enterprise's custom data capabilities so research analysts can capture proprietary financial models and in-house estimates and automatically integrate them into the Bloomberg Terminal. Investment teams can then:

transform proprietary models and estimates into discoverable, shareable datasets fully integrated within their streamlined Bloomberg Terminal workflows,

compare their firm's forecasts with market consensus and reported results quickly, and

access historical data and use Bloomberg's visualizations to monitor estimates and evaluate forecasting accuracy over time.

Improve Oversight and Accountability Across the Research Process



The RMS Enterprise system administration suite facilitates collaboration across the research organization and can seamlessly integrate with in-house proprietary systems to aid research publication with templates that combine market data with internal content.

Digest Alerts complements this suite by giving front-office organizations, including research analysts and their team leaders at investment management firms, better oversight and transparency into their proprietary investment research process. The new solution provides managers with automated, configurable reports to:

identify stale data or neglected research that requires updates by their team, supporting compliance and accountability,

track changes in analyst recommendations and link research data updates directly to portfolios by asset class or security universe, and

surface analyst activities to generate a forward-looking to-do list aligned with the firm's unique investment thesis.

Andrew Skala, Global Head of Research and Companies Product at Bloomberg, said: "Advances in financial technology and the adoption of agentic AI are raising the bar for how research organizations and asset managers operate. RMS Enterprise - and upgrades like Custom Fundamentals and Digest Alerts - equip research leaders to focus analyst time on high-value opportunities, keep house views current, and optimize research performance against portfolio objectives."

Investment Management Solutions for Trusted, Consistent Data

Bloomberg's solutions help transform the research process so clients can add actionable resources to their data and technology stacks for a single desktop and via enterprise feeds. Clients can deeply integrate trusted, consistent data into research and production workflows and quickly distribute their unique views to counterparties.

Clients can also combine the use of RMS Enterprise with AI-enhanced research solutions on the Bloomberg Terminal, such as Document Search & Analysis , to surface and distill insights faster than ever by tapping research content from their proprietary research as well as a vast research library of trusted and premium content from Bloomberg and its content partners.

RMS Enterprise is part of Bloomberg's Investment Management Solutions, which deliver multi-asset capabilities across the full investment lifecycle. With a modular and flexible approach, Bloomberg Investment Management Solutions offer research management, order and execution management, portfolio and risk analytics, trade compliance and operations capabilities. Powered by Bloomberg's trusted security master and industry-leading data, these solutions provide consistency and quality that help enable accurate and transparent decision making, informed investment analysis, and scalable workflows across the enterprise. For more information, click here.

About the Bloomberg Terminal

For more than four decades, the Bloomberg Terminal has revolutionized the financial services industry by bringing transparency and innovation to the capital markets. Trusted by the world's most influential decision-makers, the Terminal provides real-time access to news, data, insights and trading tools that help our customers turn knowledge into action.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

