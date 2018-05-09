Bloomberg And Galaxy Digital Capital Management Launch Cryptocurrency Benchmark Index

The creation of the index marks an important step in the evolution of the digital assets space, facilitating diversified exposure as well as independent benchmarking for investors, the companies said. The BGCI utilizes a rules-based methodology and data from sources that have passed both Bloomberg and Galaxy Digital Capital Management's due diligence processes.

The index is owned and administered by Bloomberg Index Services Limited and is co-branded with Galaxy Digital Capital Management. As a new member of the Bloomberg index family, the BGCI offers the first institutional grade benchmark for the cryptocurrency market.

"Today's launch of the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index reflects our clients' growing interest in cryptocurrencies," said Alan Campbell, Global Product Manager for Bloomberg Indices. "The index brings our rigorous approach to index construction to cryptos and will provide investors with a transparent benchmark to gauge the performance of the broader market."

Michael Novogratz, CEO and Founder of Galaxy Digital Capital Management, said, "The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index brings unprecedented transparency to the crypto markets. We are excited to help drive the decentralized revolution forward through the creation of BGCI."

Steve Kurz, Head of Asset Management at Galaxy Digital Capital Management, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Bloomberg on the BGCI. The index's independent, rules-based methodology provides a strong foundation on which the cryptocurrency ecosystem will continue to grow and mature."



The BGCI contains the following ten cryptocurrencies at inception:



Current Cryptocurrency Weightings

Bitcoin 30.00% Ethereum 30.00% Ripple 14.14% Bitcoin Cash 10.65% EOS 6.11% Litecoin 3.77% Dash 1.67% Monero 1.66% Ethereum Classic 1.00% Zcash 1.00%

For additional information on the methodology, rebalancing, pricing, and governance of the BGCI, visit: Bloombergindices.com

Bloomberg clients can access the index using the ticker BGCI Index <GO>.



About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.



About Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP

Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP is a diversified asset management firm dedicated to the digital currency and blockchain sectors. The firm manages capital on behalf of external clients in three distinct business lines: Index Fund Management, Blockchain Ecosystem Funds, and Opportunistic Funds. Galaxy Digital Capital Management's multi-disciplinary team has deep experience across active and passive portfolio management, capital markets, operations, and blockchain technology. The firm was founded by Michael Novogratz, a former Principal and Chief Investment Officer of the Fortress Macro Funds, and a former Partner at Goldman Sachs.

