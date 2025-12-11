Bloomberg Expands Funds Data With ETP Flows, History, and Revisions Coverage Since 2007

Building off the Enterprise Funds Data launch in 2023, the enhanced solution gives investors the tools to backtest, benchmark, track, and spot market shifts

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the expansion of its Funds Data Solution, offering a comprehensive view of exchange traded product (ETP) movements and nearly two decades of history for backtesting to understand different market cycles. Accessible via Bloomberg Data License for scalable enterprise-wide use and aligning with the data on the Bloomberg Terminal, Bloomberg's enhanced funds data powers portfolio management, product strategy, quantitative research, and risk and regulatory compliance.

As the number of ETPs, such as ETFs, ETCs, and ETNs, continues to surge, investors increasingly rely on advanced data-driven screening, return and risk attribution, and cross-comparison tools to differentiate products and inform decisions. Bloomberg's Global ETP Flows Data Solution captures all the ETP flows in the market, consisting of 80,000+ active ETP tickers across 90+ exchanges, and 18,000+ primary share classes representing $19.7+ trillion in AUM as of December 2025. This data helps clients gauge sentiment, track capital moving in and out of funds, identify potential delistings or issuer pivots, and inform product development and sales strategies, while also serving as inputs for quantitative models, systematic signals, and regulatory risk oversight.

"As the global funds landscape grows more complex, investors need to see the actual money in motion," said Leila Sadiq, Global Head of Enterprise Data Content at Bloomberg. "The addition of Global ETP Flows and history and revisions data is an important next step, building on Bloomberg's best-in-class pricing, holdings, and reference data. With this latest development, we are providing clients with the comprehensive intelligence needed to track market shifts, understand investor behavior, and confidently identify new opportunities."

Key features of Bloomberg's Global ETP Flows data:

Comprehensive coverage : ETP Flows track investor capital by monitoring changes in NAV and shares outstanding, covering 90% of daily shares and 95% of daily NAV. Verified by market professionals, Bloomberg estimates flows for any share class disclosing timely NAV and shares outstanding across the Bloomberg Terminal and Data License.

: ETP Flows track investor capital by monitoring changes in NAV and shares outstanding, covering 90% of daily shares and 95% of daily NAV. Verified by market professionals, Bloomberg estimates flows for any share class disclosing timely NAV and shares outstanding across the Bloomberg Terminal and Data License. Currency features : ETP Flows are delivered in NAV currency and US Dollar to enable different workflows such as trends analysis, research, and product development.

: ETP Flows are delivered in NAV currency and US Dollar to enable different workflows such as trends analysis, research, and product development. Historical analysis : History includes a comprehensive overview of historical flows and revisions dating back to 2007, enabling clients to adjust analyses, refine portfolio strategies, reconstruct market conditions, and backtest models.

: History includes a comprehensive overview of historical flows and revisions dating back to 2007, enabling clients to adjust analyses, refine portfolio strategies, reconstruct market conditions, and backtest models. Interoperable : Seamlessly integrates with other Bloomberg data solutions by using Financial Instrument Global Identifiers (FIGIs), proprietary IDs, and metadata, enabling clear fund and share class identification for intuitive comparison, analysis, and monitoring across investment, risk, and operational needs.

: Seamlessly integrates with other Bloomberg data solutions by using Financial Instrument Global Identifiers (FIGIs), proprietary IDs, and metadata, enabling clear fund and share class identification for intuitive comparison, analysis, and monitoring across investment, risk, and operational needs. Extending analysis: Layers with Bloomberg Dividend Forecasts (BDVD) to estimate ETF distributions for income planning, risk assessment, predictive modeling, and derivatives-pricing inputs. Further integrates with Bloomberg Fund Risk & Sustainability Analytics to surface portfolio-level views of duration, liquidity, credit, and sustainability, delivering a dynamic view of risk exposure and strategy alignment.

Bloomberg's ETP Flows Data builds on Bloomberg's Foundational Funds Data Solution and is available on the Bloomberg Terminal, Data License, and Enterprise Products. Bloomberg's Data License clients can browse and access content at data.bloomberg.com and have it delivered via SFTP, REST API or into a cloud environment of choice.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .





SOURCE Bloomberg