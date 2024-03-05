Bloomberg Announces India FAR Bonds Inclusion in the Bloomberg Emerging Market (EM) Local Currency Government Index

MUMBAI, India and NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced inclusion of India Fully Accessible Route (FAR) bonds in the Bloomberg Emerging Market (EM) Local Currency Government Index and related indices, to be phased in over a ten-month period, starting January 31, 2025.

Indian FAR bonds will be included in the Bloomberg EM Local Currency Government indices with an initial weight of 10% of their full market value on January 31, 2025. The weight of FAR bonds will be increased in increments of 10% of their full market value every month over the ten-month period ending in October 2025, at which point they will be weighted at their full market value in the indices. The indices in scope for inclusion include the Bloomberg EM Local Currency Government Index, the Bloomberg EM Local Currency Government Index 10% Country Capped Index, and all related sub-indices.

Once completely phased into the Bloomberg Emerging Market 10% Country Capped Index, India is expected to join both China and South Korea as markets that reach the 10% cap. Within the market cap weighted version of the index, India is expected to be the third largest country after China and South Korea. Using data as of January 31, 2024, the index would include 34 Indian securities and represent 7.26% of a $6.18 trillion index on a market value weighted basis.

"This is an important marker in the development of India's financial markets and a reflection of India's growing importance to the global economy," said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP. "India's continued emergence as a global financial center promises to be one of the most significant economic developments of this decade, and Bloomberg is committed to bolstering it by connecting more investors to India."

"The Indian economy is on a steady growth trajectory and inclusion of Indian FAR Bonds in our Emerging Market Local Currency Government Index marks a key milestone amidst the measures India has taken to open its bond markets. Bloomberg Indices is committed to serving the global investment community and this development will increase access to, and participation in, Indian markets," said Nick Gendron, Global Head of Fixed Income Index Product, Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL).

The decision to include India FAR Bonds in the Bloomberg EM Local Currency Government Index was taken following a period of extensive consultation to solicit feedback from market participants and stakeholders.

Bloomberg Indices will create an ex-India version of the EM Local Currency Government Index and can also create other standard and custom versions of the index. Bloomberg provides an independent, transparent approach to indexing for customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BloombergIndices.com.

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry-leading and bespoke indices across asset classes, including their flagship fixed income, commodity and equity indices. Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving investment needs. The indices, which are seamlessly integrated with other Bloomberg solutions, draw on a comprehensive range of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

