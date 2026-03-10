Bloomberg BFIX to Integrate Euronext FX Spot and Precious Metals Transaction Data

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Index Services Limited (Bloomberg Indices) announced an agreement with Euronext FX to include Euronext FX's Spot FX and Precious Metals transactions (Euronext FX Prints) in its Bloomberg FX Fixings (BFIX) offering.

"Incorporating transaction data from a market venue such as Euronext FX further reinforces our benchmark's robustness and supports market participants in efficiently executing orders via BFIX," said Colin Gallagher, BFIX Benchmark & Currency Indices Product Manager at Bloomberg Index Services Limited. "We are pleased to broaden our reach, drawing from a wider spectrum of market liquidity and enhancing the overall quality of our benchmark."

Inclusion of FX transaction data improves the ability for market participants to match BFIX, providing greater efficiency gains and reducing overall risk. The addition of Euronext FX Prints transaction data strengthens the objective of BFIX to provide FX fixings that are reliable, representative and transparent for global currency markets.

"Euronext FX is committed to supporting transparent and resilient benchmarks for global markets," said Nicolas Jegou, CEO at Euronext FX. "As our platform continues to grow and serve a diverse range of market participants worldwide, our transaction data is increasingly relevant to the market. Our collaboration with Bloomberg on BFIX underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, robust data that supports reliable and representative FX benchmarks."

BFIX is administered and calculated by Bloomberg Indices. Bloomberg Indices will conduct a market consultation to gather feedback on its plans to incorporate the Euronext FX Prints data into the BFIX methodology, with implementation expected later this year depending on the outcome of the consultation.

The BFIX family of benchmarks covers spot, forward and non-deliverable forward (NDF) rates for a comprehensive global coverage of currencies and metals. BFIX produces over 1,300 spot currency pairs, and 3,950 forward and NDF fixings. The benchmarks, which are UK BMR compliant and designed in alignment with the International Organization of Securities Commissions' (IOSCO) principles for financial benchmarks, are used by market participants who need to use foreign exchange rates for portfolio benchmarking, derivatives valuation, index construction and trade execution.

For more information and BFIX methodology, visit our BFIX page. Bloomberg customers can see BFIX offerings in real-time on the Bloomberg Terminal at {BFIX<GO>}.

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry leading and bespoke indices across asset classes, including best in class fixed income and commodity indices. Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving needs. As an integral part of Bloomberg, BISL has access to a comprehensive range of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About Euronext FX

Euronext FX, part of Euronext Group, is a leading ECN for Spot FX and Precious Metals, as well as NDFs through its Singapore subsidiary Euronext Markets Singapore. Powered by award winning FastMatch® technology, Euronext FX has matching engines in London, New York, Tokyo and (through Euronext Markets Singapore) Singapore.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. In November 2025, Euronext acquired a majority stake in the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX), reinforcing its pan-European footprint and further extending its fully integrated market infrastructure with the addition of an exchange, a CSD and a clearing house.

As of February 2026, Euronext's regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host over 1,800 listed issuers with €7 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 29% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.

For the latest news and resources, please visit the Media Centre.

SOURCE Bloomberg