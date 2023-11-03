Bloomberg Collaborates with Google Cloud to Accelerate Innovation in Data Management and Analytics

News provided by

Bloomberg

03 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

Bloomberg Enterprise Data content and Data License Plus are now integrated with BigQuery, enabling customers to easily bring comprehensive datasets to their analytics workloads

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced a new offering that enables customers of Google Cloud to accelerate their data strategies through the integration of Bloomberg's cloud-based data management solution, Data License Plus (DL+), with BigQuery, Google Cloud's fully managed, serverless data warehouse.

With access to Bloomberg's extensive experience managing, modeling, and delivering vast quantities of complex content, mutual customers can now receive their Bloomberg Data License (DL) data fully modeled and combined directly in BigQuery. This allows organizations to use Google Cloud's advanced analytics capabilities to quickly and efficiently extract more value from critical business information with minimal data wrangling.

"As capital markets firms continue their journeys to migrate workloads to the Cloud, our customers need to access high quality data efficiently and in the environment of their choice," said Don Huff, Global Head of Client Services and Operations at Bloomberg Data Management Services at Bloomberg at Bloomberg. "We're excited to expand our collaboration with Google Cloud, remaining at the forefront of innovation in financial data management and further expanding our customers' enterprise analytics capabilities."

"Google Cloud and Bloomberg have a shared commitment to enabling customers making data-driven decisions to power their business," said Stephen Orban, VP of Migrations, ISVs, and Marketplace at Google Cloud. "Our expanded alliance will enable customers to seamlessly use Bloomberg's leading datasets alongside their own data within BigQuery, making it easy to perform analytics with intelligence about financial markets, regulations, ESG, and other business-critical information."

Through this expanded collaboration, customers can utilize the leading analytics capabilities of BigQuery and the expansive collection of datasets available via Bloomberg Data License to power their largest, most critical workloads. Bloomberg's Data License content includes reference, pricing, regulatory, ESG, fundamentals, estimates, and historical data for operational, quant and investment research workflows. It covers more than 70 million securities and 40,000 data fields.

Specific benefits include:

  • Access to Bloomberg data directly in BigQuery: Bloomberg customers can now seamlessly access Bloomberg Data License content within BigQuery for scalable use throughout their enterprise, accelerating time-to-value from analytics projects by eliminating the time-consuming process of ingesting and structuring third-party datasets.
  • Eliminated data barriers: Bloomberg and Google Cloud will make Bloomberg's DL+ solution available to mutual customers via BigQuery, allowing for the delivery of fully modeled Bloomberg data and multi-vendor ESG content that is accessible within their analytics workloads.

Bloomberg recently announced that Mackenzie Investments has selected DL+ ESG Manager to host the acquisition, management and publishing of multi-vendor ESG data, positioning the firm to implement ESG investing approaches more efficiently and develop more sophisticated ESG-focused insights and investment products. Mackenzie Investments will use BigQuery to power these analytics workloads moving forward.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg

