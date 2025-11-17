Bloomberg Expands Pricing for Australian Bonds with Comprehensive Coverage, Intraday Access and Enhanced Curves

Expansions to BVAL and IBVAL pricing deliver greater transparency into the third largest global securitized products market, unlocking investment opportunities

SYDNEY, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the expansion of its evaluated pricing service, BVAL, as well as its intraday front office pricing service, IBVAL, giving investors comprehensive fixed income pricing on Australian bonds in one place for the first time.

This enhancement comes at a pivotal moment for Australia's securitized products market, which reached a record issuance in 2024 of $79.46 billion AUD, and is the third largest market globally outside of the United States, according to Bloomberg data.

With the addition of 600 Australian ABS securities alongside existing coverage of 1,600 Australian RMBS securities and Australian corporates, BVAL now offers investors a single source of evaluated pricing across a broader spectrum of Australia's fixed income markets. This enables users to more easily compare risk, return, and valuation trends across asset classes, while enabling unified reporting and downstream analytics.

In addition to increased evaluated pricing of Australian securities, Bloomberg has expanded IBVAL pricing coverage during Australia trading hours to include USD corporates and emerging market bonds, as well as AUD and NZD government and corporate bonds. This enhancement addresses a long-standing gap for local investors by providing near real-time prices aligned with active trading hours.

Bloomberg has also strengthened its BVAL Curves offering by introducing mid and ask side issuer curves to complement the existing bid side issuer curves. This development directly responds to requirements from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), ensuring that risk metrics more accurately reflect market conditions by capturing a balanced view of both buyer and seller perspectives.

"As Australia's financial markets evolve, investors are increasingly seeking advanced tools to assess risk, return, and valuation trends across credit markets," said Jen Pariseau, Global Head of BVAL Securitized Products at Bloomberg. "We've worked in lockstep with our clients in Australia to build what they need: reliable pricing, intraday transparency, and curves that reflect real market dynamics."

BVAL is available on the Bloomberg Terminal and via Data License at data.Bloomberg.com and can be delivered via SFTP, REST API or into a cloud environment of choice. On the Bloomberg Terminal, clients can access IBVAL pricing by loading a security then selecting IBVL PCS as the preferred pricing source. IBVAL is also available via Bloomberg's real-time market data feed, B-PIPE, so clients can readily integrate intraday pricing data across their enterprise. To learn more about Bloomberg's pricing solutions, click here .

