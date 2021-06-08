Bloomberg Expands Equity Indices with Emerging Markets and Thematic Benchmarks

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the expansion of its global equity index range, including emerging market country benchmarks, sector, and thematic index capabilities. With this launch, Bloomberg fills a need for advanced index capabilities, based on its trusted data, global distribution, and fully integrated investment workflow solutions.

Since the publication of domestic U.S. benchmarks in September 2019, Bloomberg has increased its equity index coverage across markets (developed and emerging) and sectors. The new Bloomberg emerging market benchmark family is weighted by free-float market cap, includes 26 countries, and represents over $14T in market value. Collectively, the global equity product captures over 99% of the market capitalization in 49 countries. The hundreds of indices can be used as traditional benchmarks and can also be customized using Bloomberg's extensive research and data library.

The first Bloomberg thematic benchmark to be launched is the Bloomberg Electric Vehicles Index (ticker: BBEVT), which will be used in a KraneShares ETF (ticker: KARS). The index draws from proprietary research from Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) and BNEF analysts to capture companies that derive significant revenues from electric vehicles, energy storage technologies, autonomous navigation technology, lithium and copper mining, and hydrogen fuel cells.

"We are responding to investor demands for a comprehensive and cost-effective alternative that's fully integrated with our data and distribution channels," said Alan Campbell, Head of Product Management for Bloomberg's Multi-Asset Index business. "The combination of our trusted data and expert analysis enables us to deliver unique thematic and factor indices to support any investment strategy."

Through Bloomberg's growing equity capabilities and acquisition of the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) in 2020, Bloomberg is also able to offer a full spectrum of multi-asset offerings for investors. Standard and alt-weighted asset-allocation benchmarks can now combine equity, fixed income, FX, commodities, and crypto. Bloomberg ESG indices will offer exposure to proprietary and third-party ESG scores. All Bloomberg Terminal users have full access to Bloomberg's index families at IN and PORT .

Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL), an authorized benchmark administrator and subsidiary of Bloomberg, is licensing equity indices for use as financial benchmarks. For more information, see BloombergIndices.com.



About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

Bloomberg provides an independent, transparent approach to indexing for customers across the globe. For more information, please visit this link.

SOURCE Bloomberg

Related Links

http://www.bloomberg.com

