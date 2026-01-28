Bloomberg Introduces Alternative Data Entitlements on the Terminal for Increased Alpha Discovery

Data Entitlements in {ALTD <GO>} integrates faster, premium alternative data analytics with investment research solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today introduced Data Entitlements in {ALTD <GO>}, part of the investment research solutions offering on the Bloomberg Terminal that provides clients with near real-time actionable insights powered by alternative data. By offering easy access to additional granular metrics and enhanced capabilities from industry leaders, including Placer.ai and Similarweb , Data Entitlements in {ALTD <GO>} enables investors to seamlessly integrate premium alternative data analytics into their investment process and surface alpha-generating insights.

Accelerating Financial Analysis with Differentiated Data

{ALTD <GO>} is Bloomberg's Alternative Data Analytics Platform that gives clients a decisive edge and an early read on public and private company performance alongside traditional market data, broker research, estimates and news. {ALTD <GO>} is a leading alternative data analytics solution with more than 5,000 KPI estimates that enable users to nowcast company-reported metrics. Data Entitlements in {ALTD <GO>} and its enhanced features help users improve their investment research process:

Nowcasting is enhanced with more KPI estimates delivered even faster, within three to five days as compared to seven to 14 days without entitled data. This enables users to react to performance shifts and spot potential surprises against a wider universe of company-reported metrics ahead of earnings.

is enhanced with more KPI estimates delivered even faster, within three to five days as compared to seven to 14 days without entitled data. This enables users to react to performance shifts and spot potential surprises against a wider universe of company-reported metrics ahead of earnings. Company trends analysis with entitled data enables clients to dive deeper and allows for a more comprehensive assessment of a company's digital performance and foot traffic activity. Metrics such as web traffic visitors and same store visits can estimate active users and comparable store base performance respectively. Access to these more granular and timely KPIs enable investors to conduct better benchmarking across peer sets and hold stronger convictions in long/short investment strategies or competitor group positioning.

with entitled data enables clients to dive deeper and allows for a more comprehensive assessment of a company's digital performance and foot traffic activity. Metrics such as web traffic visitors and same store visits can estimate active users and comparable store base performance respectively. Access to these more granular and timely KPIs enable investors to conduct better benchmarking across peer sets and hold stronger convictions in long/short investment strategies or competitor group positioning. Seamless workflow integration is facilitated as entitled alternative data flows through Bloomberg's analytical tools such as company financials, broker estimates, news, and charts on the Terminal where research content is more discoverable. This expanded universe of financial information on the desktop enables analysts to compare alternative data analytics with traditional KPIs in near real-time.

Richard Lai, Global Head of Alternative Data at Bloomberg, said: "Our clients are constantly seeking faster and more predictive signals, especially in today's volatile markets. In so doing they are faced with a highly fragmented alternative data landscape and missed opportunities to discover alpha-generating insights given the complexity of applying alternative data to company research. With the launch of Data Entitlements in {ALTD <GO>}, we provide clients with a multi-dimensional view of company performance and the ability to nowcast more company KPIs at a lower lag. By embedding these premium metrics from providers that are leaders in their domain, we are improving the investment research workflow and helping clients identify inflections earlier so they can make better-informed decisions with higher conviction."

Purpose-Built for Advanced Research

Data Entitlements in {ALTD <GO>} are part of Bloomberg's broader suite of research solutions, which transform the investment process across organizations, allowing clients to add actionable resources to their data and tech stacks for desktop use and via feeds for enterprise-wide use. The solutions provide clients access to high-quality data and analytics that are both proprietary and from hundreds of valued content providers.

Clients can optimize their organization so that trusted, consistent data is deeply integrated into research and production workflows, and their unique views are quickly distributed to counterparties. For example:

Research Management Solution (RMS Enterprise) is designed to optimize the research process by driving front-office efficiency, increasing collaboration around ideas and throughout the investment lifecycle.

is designed to optimize the research process by driving front-office efficiency, increasing collaboration around ideas and throughout the investment lifecycle. BQuant Desktop helps clients take their analysis to the next level by combining advanced compute power with programmatic access to data and analytics in a secure sandbox environment.

helps clients take their analysis to the next level by combining advanced compute power with programmatic access to data and analytics in a secure sandbox environment. For teams of quants, research analysts and data scientists, Investment Research Data products offer end-to-end solutions to power workflows across the enterprise. Bloomberg Second Measure transaction data analytics are also available via Bloomberg Data License for enterprise-wide use.

About Placer.ai

Placer.ai is the most advanced foot traffic analytics platform allowing anyone with a stake in the physical world to instantly generate insights into any property for a deeper understanding of the factors that drive success. Placer.ai is the first platform that fully empowers professionals in retail, commercial real estate, hospitality, economic development, and more to truly understand and maximize their offline activities. Find more information here: https://placer.ai/

About Similarweb

Similarweb powers businesses to win their markets with Digital Data. By providing essential web and app data, analytics, and insights, we empower our users to discover business opportunities, identify competitive threats, optimize strategy, acquire the right customers, and increase monetization. Similarweb products are integrated into users' workflow, powered by advanced technology, and based on leading comprehensive Digital Data. For more information, see https://similarweb.com

About the Bloomberg Terminal

For more than four decades, the Bloomberg Terminal has revolutionized the financial services industry by bringing transparency and innovation to the capital markets. Trusted by the world's most influential decision-makers, the Terminal provides real-time access to news, data, insights and trading tools that help our customers turn knowledge into action.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg