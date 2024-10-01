Bloomberg Launches Fully Customizable Intraday Quant Pricing Solution for Investment Research

Bloomberg's innovative OHLC Bar product makes it easier for quant and systematic customers to create custom intraday pricing bars while providing firms with complete transparency

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of its fully customizable intraday quant pricing solution for Investment Research, the Open-High-Low-Close (OHLC) Bar product. The new solution simplifies quant workflows by empowering customers to quickly create intraday pricing datasets either based on Bloomberg's templates or fully customizable pricing, using their own preferred combination of trade condition codes. As a result, customers can unlock insights and alpha faster.

The OHLC Bar product is Bloomberg's latest quant pricing solution, following the release of its cross-asset Tick History Data, which together are part of a robust suite of Quant Research Data solutions the company continues to invest in building out.

Bloomberg's OHLC Bar product makes its Tick History, traditionally a very large dataset, easier to manage and store, so less time is spent wrangling the data. Bloomberg's premium high-quality Tick History Data allows firms to access both tick-by-tick historical intraday quotes and trades and now, OHLC bars. The solution includes data from over 350 global exchanges and Bloomberg's industry-recognized fixed income pricing, and provides access to over 70 million instruments, making it a comprehensive solution that firms can use for their back, middle and front office workflows. The data is application-ready, accessible via Rest API and natively available on AWS, Azure and GCP, and is also accessible for enterprise-wide use via Data License at data.bloomberg.com .

"Quant customers were previously compelled to use standard, pre-made OHLC bar datasets for their tick history use cases. Any customization would increase the complexity of their workflow, requiring raw ticks, significant storage and a specialized tick database for large-scale use," said Ali Mohsin, Global Product Manager, Tick History at Bloomberg. "Now, for the first time, Bloomberg customers can manage this complexity out-of-the-box with transparency, for any use case across both the buy- and sell-side."

Bloomberg's OHLC Bar product can generate bars across global equities, global futures, FX, swaps, fixed income and global options. It offers a number of key benefits:

Customization - Firms can customize their OHLC bar to suit their use case and application. This includes choosing which inputs to use to generate a bar, creating a custom time interval and receiving the bar in Parquet or CSV format.

Filtering - Firms have access to Bloomberg's templates to exclude auction indications, duplicative trades and block or erroneous trades. They also have the ability to modify these templates to add and remove additional codes.

Transparency - Bloomberg provides firms with transparency into the metadata of its OHLC bars including important timestamps, counts and condition codes used to create a bar.

Bespoke Solution - Firms can create a bespoke OHLC bar that caters to a specific use case or application by generating bars that only include specific trade conditions.

With this launch, Bloomberg has taken yet another step in developing Research Data solutions tailored for quant and systematic customers looking for an edge in their investment process. Bloomberg's Research Data solutions are interoperable and accessible via our Real-Time solutions, Data License (DL) or data management solution, Data License Plus (DL+), as well as third party technologies and all major cloud providers, allowing firms to seamlessly put the data to use in their trading strategies.

"With ever-increasing volumes of data and the adoption of new AI techniques, quant analysts and systematic teams face significant complexity in evaluating, acquiring and productionizing data in their strategies," said Angana Jacob, Head of Enterprise Research Data at Bloomberg. "Our Research Data solutions allow firms to focus on trade ideas and reduce their time to alpha by providing a robust set of quant-ready pricing and fundamentals data products that are easy to evaluate, backtest and implement. Bloomberg's customizable OHLC Bar product is a significant addition to our comprehensive multi-asset data suite for quant customers to build and trade their models."

About Bloomberg's Quant Research Data Solutions

Bloomberg's Enterprise Quant Research Data product suite provides end-to-end solutions to power quant research. Solutions include Company Financials, Estimates, Pricing and Point in Time Data, Company Revenue Segmentation Data and Industry Specific Fundamental Data products, covering a broad universe of companies and providing deep actionable insights. This solution suite also includes Quant Pricing with cross-asset Tick History and Bars. All of these data solutions are seamlessly interconnected with other datasets including alternative data and are available via a number of delivery mechanisms including in the Cloud. More information on these solutions can be found here .

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

