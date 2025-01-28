Bloomberg Launches Global Bloomberg REIT & Real Estate Indices Increasing Investor Accessibility to the Market Sector

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Indices announced the launch of the Bloomberg REIT & Real Estate Indices, a comprehensive suite of forty free float market capitalization-weighted indices designed to track the performance of REIT-focused companies.

Built with a transparent, rules-based methodology, these indices span a wide range of regions, countries, currencies, and size segments, offering investors a systematic solution to gain exposure to the dynamic Real Estate sector. The indices are also customizable to meet diverse investment objectives by allowing investors to tailor exposure by geography, industry, weighting scheme, and more.

The new index family is constructed according to the Bloomberg Industry Classification System (BICS) hierarchy for index eligibility with included companies reflecting both traditional real estate operations like office REITs along with high-growth areas of the market like data centers and healthcare. Bloomberg's integrated REIT offering aligns Global and U.S. inclusion rules and in this way provides commonality.

"This launch comes at a time when investors are looking to REITs as a liquid alternative to private & alternative investments thanks to the competitive total returns, inflation hedge characteristics, and steady dividend income offered by the sector historically," said Michael Pruzinsky, product manager for equity indices, Bloomberg Index Services Limited. "Globally, investors have poured approximately $8.4 billion into REIT and real estate focused ETFs according to Bloomberg data, capping one of the best years of net inflows. With the launch of the Bloomberg REIT & Real Estate Indices, investors have a diversified, transparent way to capitalize on the opportunities in this sector and ensure exposure to the areas driving innovation and growth."

The Bloomberg REIT & Real Estate Indices are rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly to remain aligned with market changes. All indices are calculated in three variants: price, total return, and net return.

As with all Bloomberg Indices, the REIT & Real Estate Indices are available for benchmarking, asset allocation and product creation purposes. Bloomberg clients can access the full suite of indices on the Bloomberg Terminal at {IN EQ<GO>} under the Real Estate sector for the respective region(s).

All research and methodology for the indices are available on the Bloomberg Indices Documentation page.

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry-leading and bespoke indices across asset classes, including their flagship fixed income, commodity and equity indices. Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving investment needs. The indices, which are seamlessly integrated with other Bloomberg solutions, draw on a comprehensive range of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products. For more information, visit www.bloombergindices.com.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

SOURCE Bloomberg