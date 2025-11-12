Bloomberg Law 2026 Report Forecasts Key Legal Industry Trends

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the release of the latest installment of its annual outlook series, Bloomberg Law 2026: Sharp Outlooks Into an Uncertain Future. This year's series features more than 30 articles from legal analysts, providing a comprehensive forecast of the developments, data trends, and critical issues set to shape the legal industry in the coming year.

The Bloomberg Law 2026 series focuses on four categories:

Litigation: Discover what the next year holds both in and out of the courtroom across issues such as tensions in the federal judiciary, employee political speech, Delaware corporate law, and force majeure and bankruptcy.

Discover what the next year holds both in and out of the courtroom across issues such as tensions in the federal judiciary, employee political speech, Delaware corporate law, and force majeure and bankruptcy. Corporations and Transactions: Explore the forces shaping key markets of interest in both commercial and corporate transactions, including cross-border M&A, crypto regulation, and the impact of tariffs.

Explore the forces shaping key markets of interest in both commercial and corporate transactions, including cross-border M&A, regulation, and the impact of tariffs. Artificial Intelligence: Follow the most compelling AI-related issues into the future to see how technology will impact lawyers in the upcoming year, both in terms of their own adoption of the technology and in how the technology is being regulated across state, federal, and international jurisdictions.

Follow the most compelling AI-related issues into the future to see how technology will impact lawyers in the upcoming year, both in terms of their own adoption of the technology and in how the technology is being regulated across state, federal, and international jurisdictions. Executive Orders and Authority: Review some of the most consequential changes in federal oversight, led by an ongoing wave of EOs, and see what they portend for 2026.

Each year, Bloomberg Law asks its legal analysts to identify the key developments, data trends, and hot-button issues that they are noticing in the legal market today, follow them into the future, and predict what lies ahead for legal practitioners and clients.

"Attorneys in 2026 will face a host of new challenges, from navigating the complexities of AI in the courtroom to adapting to significant shifts in corporate law and federal oversight," said Alex Butler, head of content & analysis, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Our expert analysis cuts through the noise to provide the clear, actionable insights legal professionals need to stay ahead of these changes and advise their clients with confidence. This report is designed to be an indispensable resource for understanding the forces that will define the legal landscape."

The Bloomberg Law 2026 series is available at https://aboutblaw.com/bj55.

