Bloomberg Law Analytics Tool Provides Insights Into Health Care Fraud Enforcement Trends And Outcomes

ARLINGTON, Va., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law has introduced a new analytics tool, Health Care Fraud Analytics, which offers an easy-to-use, comprehensive resource to help practitioners understand health care fraud enforcement trends, gain context and intelligence, and mitigate risk. The tool is the latest example of Bloomberg Law's continued investment in innovative analytic tools for the legal industry.

Users can now search and filter health care fraud settlement agreements by court, entity, allegation, date; view the data in a tabular format; and leverage data visualizations to gain actionable insights and identify trends. With nearly 800 agreements currently available and more added regularly, Health Care Fraud Analytics is based off the largest single database of health care fraud settlement agreements and related corporate integrity agreements in the market.

The tool allows users to quickly see that pharmaceutical manufacturers paid the most in settlements of kickback claims, including the largest overall settlement ($1.273 billion) and a median settlement of $39 million since 2006, as compared to other businesses and professionals. Download the technology snapshot to find other insights: http://on.bna.com/OiGH30jh1HF

Attorneys in health law and practicing within the health care and life sciences industries can use Health Care Fraud Analytics to quickly and effectively answer such questions as, who got into trouble for alleged fraud, what were they doing, and what were the consequences? With these answers, legal professionals can develop and implement effective compliance strategies and policies to identify and mitigate compliance risk and exposure.

Health Care Fraud Analytics is the first of several enforcement tracking tools across several practice areas that will provide insights into regulatory enforcement trends and outcomes. It is available to current Bloomberg Law customers at no additional cost.

"With Health Care Fraud Analytics, practitioners will be able to better advise and represent clients on government enforcement matters, deploy the most effective compliance strategies and policies, mitigate risk and exposure, and stay on top of practice-changing trends," said Scott Falk, vice president and general manager of health care and litigation for Bloomberg Law. "This is another example of our ongoing investment in innovation and technology that increase the speed and efficiency with which attorneys can find the information they need to support their clients."

"Bloomberg Law's Health Care Fraud Analytics compiles what would have required lengthy searches over multiple sources and puts it all in one place in an easily navigable and digestible format," said John Eason of Bass Berry & Sims PLC. "It is an incredibly useful tool for our firm's Health Care Fraud Task Force in its efforts to track and analyze the government's enforcement priorities in civil False Claims Act actions and related criminal matters, and in advising clients on health law compliance and risks."

Bloomberg Law is also offering a complimentary webinar series to demonstrate how analytics technology can help practitioners understand the ramifications of fraud enforcement developments, the potential effects on their practice, and assist them in enhancing and operating a compliance program. To register for the first 60-minute webinar on April 10 at 1 pm EDT, visit: http://on.bna.com/l6Vn30ja4Wq

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted content from Bloomberg BNA, news, time-saving practice tools, market data and business intelligence. For more information, visit www.bna.com/bloomberglaw.

