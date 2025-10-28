Bloomberg Law Recognized as 2025 CODiE Award Winner in Best Legal Solution

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced its project management solution, Dashboard Legal, has been named Best Legal Solution at the 2025 SIIA CODiE Awards. The awards are the premier peer-recognized program celebrating innovation and excellence in technology.

Dashboard Legal was named Best Legal Solution for its ability to streamline legal project management and collaboration for law firms and corporate legal departments. Featuring centralized dashboards, embedded collaboration tools, and seamless integrations, Dashboard Legal continues to set a higher standard for legal project management.

The CODiE Awards are the only peer-recognized program honoring excellence and innovation across the technology landscape. Each product undergoes a rigorous evaluation by expert judges and industry peers based on innovation, impact, and overall value.

"This award reflects Bloomberg Law's commitment to innovation and user-driven solutions that empower legal professionals," said Bobby Puglia, Chief Product Officer, Bloomberg Industry Group. "it's a testament to our team's dedication to excellence and inspires us to continue pushing boundaries in reshaping the legal industry."

"The CODiE Awards celebrate the visionaries shaping the future of technology," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. "This year's winners exemplify how innovation, leadership, and purpose can come together to create solutions that move industries forward and make a lasting impact."

Learn more about Bloomberg Law's award-winning Dashboard Legal at https://aboutblaw.com/bjX3.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law