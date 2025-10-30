Bloomberg Law Dashboard Legal Named Finalist for American Lawyer Industry Award

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law Dashboard Legal has been named a finalist in the American Lawyer Industry Awards' Best Provider Collaboration category for its lawyer-led transformation in matter and task management, along with Paul Hastings.

The American Lawyer Industry Awards recognize outstanding achievements and contributions made by individuals, law firms, and legal departments across various practice areas and specialties. The Best Provider Collaboration award honors partnerships that demonstrate how providers work together through cooperation and innovation to most effectively and efficiently deliver measurable impact for clients.

Dashboard Legal addresses a critical gap in legal technology where day-to-day matter management often relies on email, sticky notes, and Word checklists.

This recognition highlights the successful partnership between Dashboard Legal and Paul Hastings, demonstrating how practical, user-friendly technology solutions coupled with solid rollout plans can make immediate and meaningful impact on how attorneys work. The relationship resulted in a comprehensive rollout that grew from a 20-attorney pilot program to 177 active users managing over 3,100 tasks within six months.

"This recognition reflects the core of our product mission, building technology that makes legal work more efficient, intuitive, and transparent," said Bobby Puglia, Chief Product Officer, Bloomberg Industry Group. "The success of Dashboard Legal at Paul Hastings shows what's possible when we design with lawyers, not just for them. Collaborations like this are how we turn innovation into real progress for our clients."

The collaboration leveraged Dashboard Legal's purpose-built design for legal work. The platform's focus on familiar workflows, particularly checklists, served as an entry point to broader matter management benefits while maintaining the simplicity lawyers needed.

Dashboard Legal's approach emphasized lawyer-led adoption rather than mandated implementation, resulting in sustained engagement and organic expansion throughout Paul Hastings. The structured rollout included tailored playbooks for each practice group, comprehensive training programs, and white-glove onboarding support.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

