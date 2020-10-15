Bloomberg Law And AIPLA Publish New Books, Portfolio On Domestic And International Intellectual Property Issues

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law and the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) today announced the publication of two new books and a portfolio focusing on key issues in modern intellectual property law. The new content gives intellectual property practitioners and corporate counsel the information and background necessary to assist in protecting clients' intellectual property across various jurisdictions. For more information and to schedule a demo of Bloomberg Law, visit http://onb-law.com/2ziw50BSI8B.

The newest addition to Bloomberg Law's Corporate Practice Portfolio Series is Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning – Protecting the Next Ubiquitous Technology. It serves as a practical guide for the preparation and prosecution of U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) patent applications, and for making strategic decisions regarding domestic and foreign filing and prosecution. In addition to providing everyday practice tips for drafting attorneys, the portfolio provides insights and strategies for decision makers regarding patent portfolio construction and foreign filing.

Privilege and Professional Confidences: An International Review allows users to understand issues that may arise in attempting to protect information from forced disclosure in cross-border confidential communications in jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Germany, Japan, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others. A quick reference comparison chart is included.

Comparative Global Design Law explains and compares design patent law and design protection around the world. It allows users to readily compare the laws and design statistics of different jurisdictions to develop a worldwide design rights strategy and portfolio and includes a comparative example case study across multiple jurisdictions.

"This expansion of intellectual property resources is an example of Bloomberg Law's continued investment in providing content that best serves our customers' needs," said Alex Butler, vice president of content and analysis, Bloomberg Law. "We greatly appreciate the contributions of AIPLA in developing materials that address emerging issues such as the intersection of AI and intellectual property and the increasingly sophisticated international legal dispute environments that in-house counsel and law firms must navigate."

"AIPLA is proud to continue to work with Bloomberg Law in coordinating such significant scholarship as is included in both the Comparative Global Design Law and the Privilege and Professional Confidences volumes. Our members have an incredible depth of expertise, and we are delighted that the partnership with Bloomberg Law contributes to continued access and analysis of such important intellectual property issues," said AIPLA's Executive Director, Vincent E. Garlock. "We specifically commend Elizabeth Ferrill and Jeff Lewis for their tremendous efforts in the finalization of these two books."

