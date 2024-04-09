Bloomberg Law Extends Reach Within Legal Workflow Market with Addition of Dashboard Legal

Legal Project Management Platform Provides Transparency and Collaboration for Law Firms and Corporate Legal Departments Managing Full Range of Legal Matters

ARLINGTON, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Industry Group today announced that it has acquired Dashboard Legal, a project management and collaboration solution purpose built for the unique needs of the legal market, which provides real-time visibility into the projects and tasks attorneys are responsible for executing. The acquisition expands Bloomberg Law's presence within the legal workflow market, which it entered last year with the introduction of Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions, its AI-powered solution for storing, searching, drafting, and negotiating contracts.

Dashboard Legal by Bloomberg Law

"The addition of Dashboard Legal's powerful project management and collaboration software to our product lineup expands the breadth of our offerings, which enable attorneys to be more productive and efficient in conducting their most time-consuming everyday tasks," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "This acquisition dovetails with our vision of building a suite of products that combine our subject-matter expertise with advanced technologies such as generative AI to support attorneys' day-to-day workflow."

Dashboard Legal was developed by attorneys to simplify task tracking, document management, and teamwide communication and collaboration, offering lawyers a more dynamic, organized way of working. Its key benefits include:

A birds-eye view of the state of all ongoing legal matters for those managing legal teams, supported by "client-ready" visual matter reporting.

The ability to track deadlines, assign tasks and visualize progress in real time within each dashboard.

State-of-the-art integrations with Outlook and key document management systems such as iManage and Netdocs .

Netdocs Contextual notes and real-time communications tools such as chat embedded within each dashboard.

"I'm honored and excited to be joining Bloomberg Law," said Mat Rotenberg, co-founder and CEO of Dashboard Legal, who is joining the Bloomberg Law leadership team to oversee workflow product strategy. "Along with my co-founder Fedor Garin, we have a tremendous opportunity to fuel the next generation of legal workflow solutions. We are eager to get to work and take advantage of this unprecedented moment in legal technology."

"We turned to Dashboard Legal for a legal-specific project management tool to help our attorneys get better organized, collaborate on matters and get real-time visibility into who is doing what and where things stand," said Naveen Pai, Chief Knowledge Officer, Gunderson Dettmer. "We deployed Dashboard Legal firmwide and the adoption and feedback from attorneys has exceeded our expectations. We're looking forward to seeing how Bloomberg Law further enhances the platform's already robust capabilities."

For more information, please visit https://aboutblaw.com/bdvW.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

