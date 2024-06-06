Bloomberg Law and Fenwick Release Sixth Annual SV 150 List of Top Silicon Valley Firms

ARLINGTON, Va., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bloomberg Law and law firm Fenwick announced the release of the sixth annual edition of the Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 List, which ranks the largest public technology and life sciences companies in Silicon Valley by revenue. The Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 List and related analyses are available at https://aboutblaw.com/bemw.

"The Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 List continues to offer invaluable insights into the Silicon Valley tech and life sciences sectors," said Alex Butler, Vice President of Analysis and Content at Bloomberg Law. "With Bloomberg Law's unique blend of market data, legal resources, and expert analysis, we equip industry professionals with the tools they need to navigate this crucial market effectively."

"We are excited to release this year's Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 list, and offer a deep dive into the proxy data and corporate governance trends of top public tech and life science companies in Silicon Valley," said David Bell, partner and co-chair of the corporate governance practice at Fenwick. "By partnering with Bloomberg Law, we aim to provide industry leaders and corporate boards with essential data and analysis to support informed decision-making."

Several data-driven analysis articles by Bloomberg Law experts accompany the 2024 version of the list.

In addition to an introductory article that announces the top 10 companies on the list, Bloomberg Law's articles will analyze:

the conditions that caused 12 companies to drop off the list and 12 new ones to take their place;

the changing role of IPOs in the makeup of this year's list;

the state of M&A activity among the list's members; and

the footprint that SV 150 members are making in the lending markets.

About Fenwick

Fenwick is a leading law firm, purpose-built to guide visionary tech and life sciences companies and their investors through every stage of growth, from startups securing their first round of funding to leading publicly traded global enterprises. As one of Silicon Valley's original legal practices, today we have over 500 lawyers, patent agents, engineers and scientists serving clients from seven offices located in innovation hubs across the United States and China. Named 2023 Life Sciences Practice Group of the Year by Law360, we are consistently ranked a Chambers first-tier firm for delivering the deep experience and technical skill that help innovators at the forefront of their industries shatter boundaries and redefine what's possible. Visit www.fenwick.com to learn more.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

