Bloomberg Law and Fenwick Unveil 2023 Silicon Valley 150 Ranking

20 Jul, 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law and technology and life sciences law firm Fenwick today announced the release of the fifth annual edition of the Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 List, which ranks the largest public technology and life sciences companies in Silicon Valley by revenue. The Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 List and related analyses are available at https://aboutblaw.com/9od.

"The Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 List gives legal practitioners and industry observers and professionals a clear, comprehensive picture of the Silicon Valley tech and life sciences market," said Alex Butler, Vice President of Analysis and Content, Bloomberg Law. "For the fifth straight year, industry professionals are able to leverage key insights into Silicon Valley dynamics via Bloomberg Law's unique combination of market intelligence, legal tools, and seasoned expertise."

"We are pleased to announce this year's Fenwick-Bloomberg Law SV 150 list, and analyze these companies' proxy data and corporate governance trends for company leaders and corporate boards," said David Bell, partner and co-chair of the corporate governance practice at Fenwick, and co-editor of the firm's annual series of corporate governance publications. "Our goal is to empower clients with information that enables them to make thoughtful oversight decisions."

Several analysis articles by Bloomberg Law experts accompany the 2023 version of the list.

One analysis examines nearly 400 extracted risk factors excerpts filed in annual reports on SEC Form 10-K for disclosures about the risks artificial intelligence poses to the reporting company. Thirty-one members of the Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 have already made AI risk disclosures in their Form 10-K.

Another analysis article examines private equity deal activity in Q2 2023, finding that the top two companies on the SV 150 were active investors themselves. Their investments indicate a commitment to racial equity and an expectation that artificial intelligence can change the way financial professionals gather and utilize critical public and private information.

A third article examines mergers and acquisitions and investment activity in Silicon Valley, finding that the number of M&A and investment deals involving companies ranked on the 2023 Fenwick – Bloomberg SV 150 List fell significantly in 2022.

