Bloomberg Law Announces Enhancements to Litigation Offerings: Resource Pages for All 50 States, Federal Court Analytics

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced enhancements to its litigation-focused resources, including the introduction of state-specific litigation pages for all 50 states plus the District of Columbia and the expansion of its Litigation Analytics suite to include analysis for all federal district courts. These new features are currently available to subscribers and augment the wide array of litigation analysis, tools, and resources on the Bloomberg Law platform. For more information and to request a demo, please visit http://onb-law.com/A1tE50y2eyT.

Bloomberg Law now offers key litigation resources for each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia in one place. All state and federal litigation resources such as rules, statutes, court opinions, dockets, ethics resources, and statutes of limitations are accessible in one place. The resource pages also include links to key information needed to litigate such as local rules, forms, filing information, and judicial information in state and federal courts, as well as a new Choice of Law practice tool. This content aids attorneys' research of substantive legal issues and helps with logistical issues like complying with local filing requirements, identifying a particular judge's rules, and other state- and court-specific matters.

Additionally, Bloomberg Law now offers Court Analytics, an expansion of its Litigation Analytics suite, which includes data analysis for all federal district courts. Court Analytics aggregates motion and appeal outcome rates and length of case statistics for all sitting federal district judges. The new offering also aggregates company, law firm, and attorney appearances before each judge, as well as the case types most frequently handled by each judge. With Court Analytics, attorneys can better understand the tendencies of the federal district courts where they practice.

"These enhancements save lawyers time and allow them to leverage our authoritative collection of litigation resources to make more informed strategic decisions," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "We now provide a one-stop shop for litigation resources in all 50 states, as well as analysis of court data that helps firms and corporate counsel understand venues and assess the jurisdictional experience of law firms, attorneys, and companies."

These enhancements to the Bloomberg Law platform are available to Bloomberg Law subscribers at no additional cost.

