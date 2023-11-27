Bloomberg Law Announces Modernized Experience for Treatises

27 Nov, 2023, 13:17 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it is modernizing its collection of treatises with a new format that speeds access to critical legal expertise. For more information about Bloomberg Law or to request a demo, visit http://onb-law.com/7pr750Q7qf8

The new user experience launches with five American Bar Association (ABA) Labor & Employment treatises, which are exclusively available on the Bloomberg Law platform:

  • Covenants Not to Compete: A State-by-State Survey
  • Employee Duty of Loyalty: A State-by-State Survey
  • Tortious Interference in the Employment Context: A State-by-State Survey
  • Trade Secrets: A State-by-State Survey
  • International Labor and Employment Laws

"The comprehensive treatises that we publish jointly with Bloomberg Law are one of the most beneficial products that the ABA Section of Labor and Employment Law provides," said Denise Clark, section chair. "We're thrilled that the new format will allow easier access to key information about employment law."

The more modern, accessible, and user-friendly experience includes improved navigation and search moving beyond a digital equivalent of historical print formats. Users can also easily access related resources and practice tools on the Bloomberg Law platform such as related treatises, Chart Builders, and Practical Guidance content.

"The new format for treatise content was designed through extensive engagement across the legal research and practitioner community and unlocks valuable information, allowing legal professionals to more easily access authoritative guidance and more quickly accomplish their research objectives," said Alex Butler, vice president, analysis & content, Bloomberg Law. "We look forward to expanding these enhanced features to additional treatises in 2024."

About Bloomberg Law
Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

