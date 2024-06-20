Bloomberg Law Announces Webinar Series on Contract Management Automation

ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today unveiled a new webinar series titled "A Buyer's Guide to Successful Contract Management Automation: From Planning to Implementing." This series will guide attendees through each stage of the buyer's journey, offering expert insights and actionable advice.

This four-part series simplifies the contract management software purchasing journey, covering everything from needs assessment to implementation:

Assessing Readiness and Preparing for Success ( Tuesday, June 25 ) – Discover if your team is ready to embrace contract management software and learn how to lay the groundwork for successful adoption. This session is ideal for legal teams looking to modernize their contract management processes.

– Discover if your team is ready to embrace contract management software and learn how to lay the groundwork for successful adoption. This session is ideal for legal teams looking to modernize their contract management processes. Evaluating and Selecting the Right Solution ( Wednesday, July 24 ) – Learn how to simplify the evaluation process and select the right contract management software that addresses your main pain points.

– Learn how to simplify the evaluation process and select the right contract management software that addresses your main pain points. Building the Business Case ( Tuesday, August 27 ) – Equip your team to build a compelling business case for contract management software, articulate the value proposition, and secure the necessary funding and buy-in.

– Equip your team to build a compelling business case for contract management software, articulate the value proposition, and secure the necessary funding and buy-in. Successful Implementation and Adoption ( Thursday, September 26 ) – Focus on best practices for deploying your chosen solution and ensuring adoption within your organization.

Each webinar will run from 1:00 to 1:45 pm ET, providing attendees with a concise, 45-minute session packed with valuable insights.

Featured speakers include:

Lucy Bassli, Founder, InnoLaw Group, PLLC

Sumi Trombley , Senior Advisor, UpLevel Ops

, Senior Advisor, UpLevel Ops Stephanie Corey , CEO & Co-Founder, UpLevel Ops

, CEO & Co-Founder, UpLevel Ops Additional experts to be announced

Participants can register for individual sessions that align with their needs or attend all four to gain comprehensive knowledge.

"Understanding the complexities of contract management automation is crucial for today's legal teams," said Joe Breda, president of Bloomberg Law. "This webinar series will equip them with the necessary knowledge and tools to successfully navigate the automation process from start to finish."

For more information, and to register, visit https://aboutblaw.com/bexE.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

