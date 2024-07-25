Bloomberg Law Celebrates Promising Young Lawyers in Annual 40 Under 40 List

ARLINGTON, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law is proud to unveil the winners of this year's "They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40," spotlighting the achievements of the nation's most promising young lawyers. The complete list of this year's honorees, featuring Q&As and a fun, data dive into the group by the numbers, as well as a peek into their interests outside of law, can be found at https://aboutblaw.com/beZe.

This is the fourth year for Bloomberg Law's "They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40," program, through which law firms, corporations, non-profits and government agencies across the United States are invited to nominate standout attorneys. A newsroom-wide team of editors assessed candidates for this prestigious award based on their records of success for clients, leadership service, and commitment to pro bono work.

These young lawyers are modeling the best of the future of the legal profession with their groundbreaking work. Post this

This year's awardees represent a diverse spectrum of legal fields, including antitrust, appellate, banking and finance, bankruptcy and restructuring, capital markets, emerging technology transactions and intellectual property, energy, environmental law, food and beverage, health care and life sciences, labor and employment, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, products liability, securities and shareholder actions, and white collar, investigations and crisis leadership.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the fourth annual edition of They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40. We celebrate our illustrious 2024 honorees, who are the newest members of our Bloomberg Law tradition honoring the brightest legal minds across the country," said Lisa Helem, executive editor, Bloomberg Industry Group. "These individuals excel and innovate in their work for clients, in their service to their communities, and their leadership roles in their organizations. Already, these young lawyers are modeling the best of the future of the legal profession with their groundbreaking work in high-stakes litigation, pivotal government investigations, complex mergers and acquisitions, and other key matters."

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

