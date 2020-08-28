Bloomberg Law Continues To Expand Practical Guidance Collection

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announces the continued expansion of its Practical Guidance content, with more than 100 new documents and four new topic pages added in July. Bloomberg Law's Practical Guidance collection now numbers more than 5,400 documents.

The expansion of the Practical Guidance collection has corresponded with a dramatic increase in usage. Since January 2019, usage has grown by more than 77% among in-house clients and by more than 72% among law firm users.

Practical Guidance suites consist of overviews, checklists, timelines, forms, annotated contracts, and more. The content is fully integrated with the Bloomberg Law's tools and technologies, including Points of Law, Precedent Database, SmartCode®, DocketKey®, BCiteSM, and Dockets, providing immeasurable value to attorneys and their clients.

Bloomberg Law has published new and expanded Practical Guidance content across a variety of different practice areas in 2020. Key topics include:

Return to Worksite. This Practical Guidance helps companies design and implement policies and procedures in preparing for the return of employees to worksites.

This Practical Guidance helps companies design and implement policies and procedures in preparing for the return of employees to worksites. Commercial Transactions. A new force majeure topic page that addresses the many issues that contract lawyers face when the pandemic, shut down, or supply chain issues interfere with a party's ability to deliver obligations under a contract.

A new force majeure topic page that addresses the many issues that contract lawyers face when the pandemic, shut down, or supply chain issues interfere with a party's ability to deliver obligations under a contract. Litigation – Contract Actions & Defenses. Two new Practical Guidance topic pages are dedicated to explaining different contract-based causes of action and defenses. The content addresses a major aspect of litigation – contractual disputes – which are on the rise as a result of the economic downturn.

Two new Practical Guidance topic pages are dedicated to explaining different contract-based causes of action and defenses. The content addresses a major aspect of litigation – contractual disputes – which are on the rise as a result of the economic downturn. Bankruptcy – Chapter 11 & Chapter 13. Two Practical Guidance topic pages dedicated to chapter 13 and voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings guide users through the stages of participating in these types of bankruptcies. The pages provide broad subject overviews as well as timelines and annotated schedules and forms.

"The issues currently facing in-house attorneys and their law firm advisors are wide in scope and complexity," said Alex Butler, vice president of content and analysis, Bloomberg Law. "This year has reinforced the value of working closely with our customers across the legal industry to closely align our significant investments in expanding our practical guidance offerings to meet their evolving needs."

