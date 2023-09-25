Bloomberg Law Event to Spotlight Navigating the Future of Diversity at Law Firms

News provided by

Bloomberg Law

25 Sep, 2023, 10:02 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Today Bloomberg Law announced an event, "DEI Under Fire: Navigating the Future of Diversity at Law Firms and Corporations," to be held Wednesday, September 27 at Planet Word in Washington, DC.

Law firms and in-house legal departments alike are striving to implement DEI initiatives that are legally sound, socially responsible, and serve the best interests of their businesses and clients. Bloomberg Law will present two panel discussions featuring lawyers navigating these issues, followed by a cocktail reception.

David Levine, Chief Legal Officer of Bloomberg L.P., will provide opening remarks. The event's first panel offers the opportunity to hear from diversity leaders within law firms that are recognized by Bloomberg Law's DEI Framework as exceeding industry standards in this area. Panelists will share their vision and best practices for building diverse and inclusive firms, and guidance for navigating the current climate.

The second panel features a discussion between corporate legal experts and outside counsel on how law firms can best advise their clients on employment policies, diversity counseling, crisis communication, and government affairs amid legal threats to DEI initiatives.  

"Recent developments at the U.S. Supreme Court and in the zeitgeist have sparked debate about the future of diversity initiatives in corporate America," said Lisa Helem, Executive Editor, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Bloomberg Law is proud to bring together corporate counsel, law firm partners, and chief diversity officers who are actively grappling with DEI strategy at their companies and law firms. We're looking forward to discussing how they've developed their best practices."

Speakers include:

  • Matt Asman, Global Head of Employment Law, Bloomberg LP
  • Sonia Galindo, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, KBR
  • Lisa Helem, Executive Editor, Bloomberg Industry Group
  • Molly Huie, Data Analysis and Surveys, Team Lead, Bloomberg Law
  • Sharon E. Jones , Partner and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Haynes Boone
  • Lauren Moore, Partner, WilmerHale
  • Wendell Taylor, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
  • Yusuf Zakir, Chief Diversity Equity & Inclusion Officer, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

For more information and to register for the event, visit http://onb-law.com/Va1T50PPaTl.

About Bloomberg Law
Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law

Also from this source

Bloomberg Law In-House Forum Spotlights Cyber Risks and Data Privacy Laws

In Wake of Numerous Rule Changes, Bloomberg Law Updates New York Commercial Division Practice Guide

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.