Bloomberg Law Expands Bankruptcy Resources With New Practical Guidance, Survey Findings, And On-Demand Webinar

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announced today the availability of new resources to aid attorneys dealing with the increase in bankruptcies caused by the effects of Covid-19 on the U.S. economy, including new Practical Guidance topic pages and an on-demand webinar that discusses findings from the Bloomberg Law 2020 Bankruptcy Survey. These resources are available to Bloomberg Law subscribers at no additional cost. For more information and to request a demo, please visit http://onb-law.com/GCqD50Bzd0G.

The new Practical Guidance topic pages guide users through the stages of filing a voluntary Chapter 11 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy. They provide broad subject overviews, as well as detailed annotations for filling out the schedules and forms, timelines for steps taken prior to filing, guidance for maintaining debtor's operations post-petition, and guidance for managing and closing the case.

These Practical Guidance suites are the newest additions to Bloomberg Law's Bankruptcy Practice Center, which fully integrates analysis, practice tools, news, case law, and other primary and secondary sources to give users a comprehensive, nuanced understanding of critical issues in bankruptcy law. The Chapter 11 and Chapter 13 Practical Guidance topic pages join a library of bankruptcy-related Practical Guidance suites including involuntary petitions, transferring venue, and section 363 asset sales, with more to come later this year.

Also now available is an on-demand webinar, Emerging Bankruptcy Trends from the Pandemic. This virtual event examines how the pandemic-induced economic downturn has impacted the practice of bankruptcy. Attendees will get insight into initial results of the 2020 Bloomberg Law Bankruptcy Survey to learn how law firms are preparing for an increase in workflow. Expert presenters share best practices for preparing attorneys new to this practice area and share their insights on guiding clients through the decision to file. Attendees receive 1.0 General COA and 1.0 CLE credit. The full 2020 Bloomberg Law Bankruptcy Survey Summary Report will be available this fall.

"Bloomberg Law's 2020 Bankruptcy Survey confirms and provides insights into how most bankruptcy practice groups are expanding, or planning to expand, in response to the current economic downturn," said Alex Butler, vice president of content and analysis, Bloomberg Law. "Bloomberg Law's broad resources in this field – including Practical Guidance, Dockets, the Bloomberg Law Bankruptcy Treatise, and data-driven market insights and financial information from the Bloomberg Professional Service via the Bloomberg Terminal – meet the evolving needs of our bankruptcy customers as they face this increase in demand."

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of comprehensive primary and secondary source material, real-time news, expert analysis, time-saving practice tools including Practical Guidance, market data, and business intelligence. For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law

Related Links

https://pro.bloomberglaw.com

