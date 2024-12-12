Bloomberg Law Expands Practical Guidance Resources

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the multiple new Practical Guidance resources representing significant increases in resources on litigation, transactional law, and emerging topics.

Bloomberg Law's Practical Guidance provides a wide range of documents across many practice areas to help legal professionals be more efficient and productive. With ready-made templates, samples, annotated forms, checklists, and guides, Practical Guidance helps early career associates learn on the job and senior practitioners quickly refresh on any topic.

Over the past several months, Bloomberg Law has expanded its litigation Practical Guidance collection with new resources covering Initiating and Responding to Litigation in New York, Class Actions & Multi-District Litigation, and Chapter 11 Bankruptcy expansion.

Bloomberg Law's transactional law Practical Guidance collection also saw considerable growth, with new resources on Supply Chain, Tech Licenses & Agreements, and AI in Corporate Transactions.

Additionally, Bloomberg Law's Practical Guidance collection on emerging topics has seen a significant expansion, with new resources on the demise of the Chevron doctrine, the Corporate Transparency Act, DEI in Employment, and Overtime Exemptions & Eligibility.

"Bloomberg Law's Practical Guidance is designed to be an all-encompassing resource for legal professionals, providing immediate access to a diverse range of topics, all crafted by legal experts," said Alex Butler, head of content and analysis, Bloomberg Industry Group. "The growth of our collection across litigation, transactional law, and emerging topics reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver the most current and effective resources, ensuring our customers can handle their legal matters with precision and efficiency."

"Bloomberg Law's Practical Guidance helps us complete work with efficiency, accuracy, and confidence. It significantly reduces the amount of time it takes us to complete legal work in-house and thus reduces our annual spend on outside counsel," said a deputy general counsel at a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. "It provides us with an idea of what is 'standard' or typical and it gives us a better starting point to work on contracts, agreements, and clauses."

