Bloomberg Law Introduces Representation Analytics To Provide Comprehensive Insights into Legal Representation

New tool offers users a comprehensive view of representation data across federal and state courts

ARLINGTON, Va., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced Representation Analytics, a new tool to help users explore company, attorney, and law firm representation across federal and state courts. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit https://aboutblaw.com/bc6z.

Representation Analytics provides a quick and easy way to find and export information about which attorneys and firms represent which companies, where, and for what. By offering a comprehensive view of representation data and a simple way to download and manipulate it, Representation Analytics allows users to make informed decisions, identify new business opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

The new tool leverages Bloomberg Law's investments in AI and expanded state court coverage to extract names from court documents.

In the coming months, additional enhancements to Representation Analytics will be rolled out based on customer feedback. These include more filter options and more courts.

"Representation Analytics is another example of our commitment to continuously enhance the Bloomberg Law platform and meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "This new tool offers Bloomberg Law customers a simple and efficient way to gain a deeper understanding of the legal landscape and make strategic moves."

