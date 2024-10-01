Bloomberg Law Featuring Contract Solutions and Key Platform Innovations at 2024 ACC Meeting

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law will showcase its comprehensive legal research platform and AI-powered Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions product, both designed to enhance the efficiency and capabilities of in-house counsel, at the annual meeting of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) taking place in Nashville October 6-9.

Bloomberg Law will highlight a range of new and improved features and key resources tailored for in-house counsel, including:

Practical Guidance , a rapidly growing, expansive collection on Bloomberg Law that includes a variety of new guidance on topics such as AI, Technology Licenses & Agreements, Supply Chain, Vendor Management, Privacy by Design, ESG Reporting, and Board of Directors Composition.

, a rapidly growing, expansive collection on Bloomberg Law that includes a variety of new guidance on topics such as AI, Technology Licenses & Agreements, Supply Chain, Vendor Management, Privacy by Design, ESG Reporting, and Board of Directors Composition. In Focus Resources , which enable in-house counsel to quickly assess and monitor emerging issues and topics, including new content covering Overtime Exemptions & Eligibility, Chevron, Loper & Agency Deference, the Corporate Transparency Act, Noncompete Agreements, and State Consumer Privacy Laws.

, which enable in-house counsel to quickly assess and monitor emerging issues and topics, including new content covering Overtime Exemptions & Eligibility, Chevron, Loper & Agency Deference, the Corporate Transparency Act, Noncompete Agreements, and State Consumer Privacy Laws. Bloomberg Law Answers , an innovative tool designed to streamline how legal professionals access and utilize information. Leveraging advanced generative AI technology, Bloomberg Law Answers provides instant, concise responses to legal queries directly within the Bloomberg Law Innovation Studio, which is available to select participants.

, an innovative tool designed to streamline how legal professionals access and utilize information. Leveraging advanced generative AI technology, Bloomberg Law Answers provides instant, concise responses to legal queries directly within the Bloomberg Law Innovation Studio, which is available to select participants. Clause Adviser , which leverages generative AI to assist in drafting M&A agreements by clause favorability with an initial rating (buyer, seller, neutral), and allows a quick modification in favor of a particular party with a plain-English rationale. Clause Advisor is available on the Bloomberg Law platform and is also integrated into Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions.

, which leverages generative AI to assist in drafting M&A agreements by clause favorability with an initial rating (buyer, seller, neutral), and allows a quick modification in favor of a particular party with a plain-English rationale. Clause Advisor is available on the Bloomberg Law platform and is also integrated into Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions. Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions, an easy, out-of-the-box solution built specifically for in-house attorneys to more efficiently store, manage, draft, negotiate, and analyze contracts. A standalone product, it features a secure centralized repository, seamless integration with Microsoft Word, advanced analysis tools, and AI-powered extraction of key contractual terms.

Bloomberg Law experts will be featured at ACC. On Monday, October 7, Bloomberg Law Content & Analysis Team Lead Dori Goldstein and Data, Legal Analytics & Business Team Lead Molly Huie will participate on a panel, "DEI: Spot-the-Risk Showdown" along with fellow panelists Christine Anselmo Binotti, lead counsel, Motorola Solutions, and Sadaf Siddiqui, general counsel, Combined Insurance, a Chubb group company. This session will teach participants how to spot the hidden risks in their DEI programs and provide practical solutions to build stronger, more effective DEI programs.

"Our comprehensive legal platform equips corporate legal teams with essential tools to reduce reliance on outside counsel and drive business forward," said Todd Barton, vice president of product, Bloomberg Law. "We look forward to engaging with the ACC community to discuss the latest Bloomberg Law resources and key tools to drive efficiency for in-house counsel."

For more information about Bloomberg Law or to request a demo, visit https://aboutblaw.com/bfLU.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law