Bloomberg Law In-House Forum East To Convene Senior Corporate Legal Leaders Exploring Emerging Risks And Investigations

Bloomberg Law announced today that its In-House Forum East will be held Wednesday, October 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Bloomberg L.P. in New York. The event will feature senior in-house counsel discussing monitoring potential threats, mitigating risks, and leading through internal investigations.

The forum kicks off with a keynote interview with Steven Peikin, Co-Director of the Division of Enforcement at the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, focusing on enforcement priorities. Other panels will focus on government investigations in highly-regulated industries, new tools and strategies for data-driven investigations, evolving traditional teams for investigations, and trends in internal investigations.

"With new government investigations and heightened security, in-house legal professionals are constantly monitoring potential threats and mitigating risks to business," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "Attendees will receive valuable insight on leading through internal investigations and for effectively advising the C-suite on emerging risks."

Additional featured speakers include:

Karen Konigsberg, Executive Director and Counsel, UBS

Paul Holmes, CEO, Finsbury North America

Karin Ashford, Vice President, Legal & Business Affairs, Penn National Gaming

Deirdre Hykal, Managing Director and General Counsel, TIAA

Marc Rothenberg, Vice President & Corporate Counsel, Corporate Investigations, Prudential Financial

Kate Brennan, Deputy General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer, Marsh & McLennan Companies

Follow the conversation from the Bloomberg Law In-House Forum East at #LegalForum. Lead sponsors of the event are Crowell & Moring, Integreon, Mayer Brown, and Mindcrest. Fulcrum Global Technologies and World Services Group are associate sponsors.

