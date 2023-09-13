Bloomberg Law In-House Forum Spotlights Cyber Risks and Data Privacy Laws

News provided by

Bloomberg Law

13 Sep, 2023, 10:33 ET

September 20 Event Features Fireside Discussions with Dr. Wojciech Wiewiórowski, European Data Protection Supervisor, European Union

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that its annual In-House Forum will be held virtually on Wednesday, September 20, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The CLE-eligible event will focus on cyber risks and data privacy laws, the two biggest threats associated with collecting, using, and storing data. Registration for the event, Unlocking the Power of Data: Aiming for Privacy and Cyber Stewardship, is available at http://onb-law.com/JTRN50PL6Oy.

The forum kicks off with a fireside chat with Dr. Wojciech Wiewiórowski, the European Data Protection Supervisor, who will provide a review of the GDPR five years in and will discuss successes, shortfalls, and possible structural enforcement adjustments. He will also address privacy challenges with generative AI and data transfer issues between the US, Europe, and other countries.  

This will be followed by a panel discussion focusing on how companies can maximize the value of their data while being compliant with both domestic and international privacy laws, including the future of the new EU-U.S. Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework, other U.S. federal initiatives, and the parade of new state privacy laws.

Parallel to the vastly increasing amount of data that companies collect and analyze, cybersecurity risks and liabilities have grown exponentially, along with the need to mitigate them. A second panel discussion will explore best practices to minimize liabilities through policies, vendor contracts, and insurance options, as well as recent developments in cyber incident response planning and evaluate new proposed federal reporting requirements.

"Data privacy is one of the many legal topics that Bloomberg Law has invested in as part of our commitment to helping in-house counsel navigate complex challenges, be more productive, and stay ahead of the curve when it comes to issues like AI," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "This year's In-House Forum offers the opportunity to hear from practitioners who are uniquely qualified to provide solutions for navigating data privacy issues and how to mitigate cyber risks in the face of the exploding use of AI, big data, and machine learning."

Additional speakers include:

  • Cari Benn, Assistant Chief Privacy Officer, Microsoft
  • Barbara Cosgrove, VP, Chief Privacy Officer, Workday
  • Caroline Louveaux, Chief Privacy & Data Responsibility Officer, Mastercard
  • Anna Zeiter, Associate General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer, eBay
  • David Derigiotis, Chief Insurance Officer, Embroker
  • Dominique Shelton Leipzig, Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Partner, Mayer Brown
  • Dan Nirdlinger, Global Security Advisor – Regulatory Compliance and Data Governance, SAP America, Inc.
  • Monika Tomczak-Gorlikowska, Chief Privacy Officer and Group Head of Privacy, Naspers and Prosus Group

About Bloomberg Law
Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law

Also from this source

In Wake of Numerous Rule Changes, Bloomberg Law Updates New York Commercial Division Practice Guide

40 Outstanding Lawyers Under 40 Recognized By Bloomberg Law

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.