Bloomberg Law In-House Forum West To Convene Legal Leaders From West Coast's Top Tech Companies

Bloomberg Law today announced that its In-House Forum West will be held on Wednesday, June 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco. The event convenes senior leaders from government and corporate legal departments who will discuss the key challenges facing corporate counsel. For a full agenda and to request an invitation, please visit https://www.bna.com/in-house-forum-west/.

The forum features keynote interviews with Tony West, Uber's senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, and Wanji Walcott, senior vice president and general counsel with PayPal. Panels will explore some of the top legal challenges facing in-house counsel, including cybersecurity, privacy, and IP protection, while also focusing on business issues such as corporate culture, strategy, innovation, and building strong internal relationships.

"In-house counsel are being challenged to manage a growing array of complex legal and regulatory issues while seeking to add their insights and perspectives to business decisions that have far-ranging impacts," said Scott Mozarsky, President, Bloomberg Law. "Senior legal industry leaders cannot afford to miss this opportunity to hear from their peers and get insights that will position them to effectively manage their legal departments and provide sound counsel to their internal constituents."

Featured speakers include:

Theodore Borromeo, Assistant General Counsel, Employment and Benefits Law, McKesson Corporation

Michelle Dennedy, Vice President, Chief Privacy Officer, Cisco

Katherine McDaniel, Senior Litigation Counsel, T-Mobile

Klinton Miyao, Assistant General Counsel & Head of Litigation, Sunrun Inc.

Kalinda Raina, Head of Global Privacy, LinkedIn

Roberta Steele, Regional Attorney, San Francisco District Office, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Sivan Whiteley, General Counsel, Square

Follow the conversation from the Bloomberg Law In-House Forum West at #LegalForum. Lead sponsors of the event are Deloitte, Integreon, Ogeltree Deakins, Orrick and UnitedLex. Associate sponsors are Consilio, Mindcrest, and Norton Rose Fulbright.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted content from Bloomberg BNA, news, time-saving practice tools, market data and business intelligence. For more information, visit www.bna.com/bloomberglaw.

