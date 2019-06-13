Bloomberg Law In-House Forum West To Convene Senior Corporate Legal Leaders Exploring Trends In Investigations

ARLINGTON, Va., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it will be holding its In-House Forum West on Thursday, June 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt in San Francisco. The event will feature senior in-house counsel discussing emerging trends and new approaches in both internal and government investigations. For the full event agenda and registration information, visit https://pro.bloomberglaw.com/in-house-forum-west-2019/.

The forum begins with Bloomberg BNA Editor-in-Chief Cesca Antonelli interviewing Bruce Sewell, former general counsel and senior vice president of legal and global security at Apple, Inc. He will share his experience supervising all legal matters —including corporate governance, intellectual property, litigation, and securities compliance— for one of the world's largest tech companies. Other panels will focus on federal agencies' enforcement priorities, trends in internal investigations, and emerging technologies that can help legal departments manage critical corporate data in the event of an investigation.

"This year's forum will offer attendees valuable perspectives that they can implement to effectively manage investigations and safeguard their businesses and clients," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "In-house counsel who want to get the latest insights on new developments and approaches for investigations and connect with other senior corporate legal leaders should be sure to attend this event."

Additional featured speakers include:

Thomas Dahdouh , Regional Director – Western Region, Federal Trade Commission

, Regional Director – Western Region, Federal Trade Commission Marianne Fogarty , Senior Legal Director, Compliance, Twitter

, Senior Legal Director, Compliance, Twitter Conor French , General Counsel, Zipline International

, General Counsel, Zipline International Aaron Johnson , Vice President, Litigation, IP Assets & Site Trust, eBay Inc

, Vice President, Litigation, IP Assets & Site Trust, eBay Inc Heidi Maher , Executive Director of CGOC and Privacy Lead for Hybrid Cloud, IBM

, Executive Director of CGOC and Privacy Lead for Hybrid Cloud, IBM Adam A. Reeves , First Assistant United States Attorney, United States Attorney's Office, Northern District of California

Follow the conversation from the Bloomberg Law In-House Forum West at #LegalForum. Lead sponsors of the event are Ankura, CGOC, Epiq, and Integreon. Fulcrum Global Technologies is an associate sponsor.

