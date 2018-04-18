Bloomberg Law Introduces Litigation Intelligence Center, Streamlining Workflow And Access To Specialized Tools

ARLINGTON, Va., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announced the availability of the Litigation Intelligence Center, a new dedicated resource that makes it easier for litigators and litigation support professionals to perform research, advise their clients, and develop business. With the Litigation Intelligence Center, users no longer need to navigate multiple landing pages and search portals as they now have expedited access to information essential to litigation, including dockets, case law, news, analytics and artificial intelligence tools. Learn more about Bloomberg Law's litigation resources or take a free trial here: http://on.bna.com/CjH130jythp

Among the features available on the Litigation Intelligence Center are:

Access to dockets, including Docket Key®, which uses machine learning to classify underlying filings

Docket alerts for business development, tracking for case management, and the most inclusive document access on the market

Innovative, modern, and differentiated case law research with Points of Law, which uses AI to enable attorneys to shorten their research time and quickly identify the best language to strengthen legal arguments, and Smart Code SM , which provides a list of all of the court opinions that reference a statute, rule, or regulation

Litigation Analytics for law firms, judges, and companies to guide case strategy and client development efforts

Comprehensive case law enhanced by BCiteSM – Bloomberg Law's proprietary citator

"The Litigation Intelligence Center on Bloomberg Law offers easy access to tools and content for the entire litigation department, from paralegals to partners," said Scott Falk, vice president and general manager of health care and litigation for Bloomberg Law. "We are committed to continually investing in the platform to deploy solutions that meet the unique and evolving needs of attorneys across practice areas."

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted content from Bloomberg BNA, news, time-saving practice tools, market data and business intelligence. For more information, visit www.bna.com/bloomberglaw.

