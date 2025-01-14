Bloomberg Law Introduces Next-Gen AI Tools for Legal Professionals

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the launch of two new generative AI-powered features, Bloomberg Law Answers and Bloomberg Law AI Assistant. With Bloomberg Law Answers, legal professionals can get quick, precise answers to their legal questions, drawing from a comprehensive range of legal sources available on the Bloomberg Law platform. Bloomberg Law AI Assistant is a chat-based research tool that allows users to generate summaries of legal documents, as well as ask targeted questions to identify specific information from those documents. Bloomberg Law Answers and Bloomberg Law AI Assistant are available within the Bloomberg Law platform at no additional charge.

Both Bloomberg Law Answers and Bloomberg Law AI Assistant debuted in Bloomberg Law's Innovation Studio, an experimental development environment accessible to select customers. The current iterations of these tools have been refined to incorporate suggestions received from Innovation Studio participants, demonstrating Bloomberg Law's commitment to utilizing a customer-centric approach to developing new features.

"The launch of Bloomberg Law Answers and Bloomberg Law AI Assistant are the latest examples of our commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to address attorney workflow challenges," said Bobby Puglia, chief product officer, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Feedback from Bloomberg Law customers who participated in its Innovation Studio has resulted in enhanced accuracy and trustworthy results from these new tools."

Bloomberg Law Answers leverages generative AI and authoritative content to provide a brief but meaningful answer to a user's search right on top of their regular results, with no need to learn a new tool. Each answer generated includes citations and links to the Bloomberg Law authorities and source documents used to generate it, including select primary and secondary sources.

Bloomberg Law AI Assistant allows customers to generate summaries of primary content and select secondary content. Generating summaries saves users significant time in their research by providing clear, easy-to-read overviews of documents. Users can also ask the AI Assistant specific questions about the document to quickly identify the information they are looking for.

Bloomberg Law Answers and Bloomberg Law AI Assistant are being released as beta features and will be subject to ongoing refinement based on customer feedback. Bloomberg Law AI Assistant will be updated with additional research skills in the coming months so stay tuned for more announcements.

For more information about Bloomberg Law's AI innovations and approach to AI, please visit https://aboutblaw.com/bgRs.

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

