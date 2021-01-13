Bloomberg Law Labor & Employment Outlook Explores Impact Of Covid-19 On Employers

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the availability of its 2021 Outlook on Labor & Employment, a compendium of news, analysis, practitioner insights, and Practical Guidance that looks at the issues legal professionals will have to navigate over the next 12 months as the nation continues to deal with the impacts of Covid-19 on the workplace. The report, which is available for complimentary download at http://onb-law.com/ugpD50D2GKP, focuses on issues such as employer-mandated vaccinations, office reopenings, and guidance surrounding Family & Medical Leave Act (FMLA) issues that have arisen due to the pandemic.

The 2021 Outlook on Labor & Employment includes:

A collection of articles from Bloomberg Law's labor & employment news desk that looks at vaccination-related mandates, telemedicine and the FMLA, and how a Biden administration will approach longstanding concerns about H1-B visas.

"Since the onset of the pandemic nearly a year ago, Bloomberg Law has been legal professionals' go-to resource when it comes to everything they need to know related to Covid-19 and its wide-ranging implications," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "This collection of resources is just the tip of the iceberg: Bloomberg Law has an extensive array of news, analysis, and content that is being continually updated."

