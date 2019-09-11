Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum Comes To Washington, D.C. On September 18 And Spotlights Privacy And Data Security

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum D.C. will take place in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, September 18 and will feature policymakers and legal professionals discussing the issues that will shape the privacy and data security landscape in the year ahead. The forum, which takes place in the nation's capital for the first time, is being held at the Bloomberg Government offices on K Street from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For a full event agenda and registration information, visit https://pro.bloomberglaw.com/bloomberg-law-leadership-forum-dc-2019/.

The forum kicks off with a keynote panel featuring Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, BSA President and CEO Victoria Espinel, and Terrell McSweeny, Covington & Burling partner and former commissioner of the FTC, discussing the efforts of the public and private sectors in protecting Americans' privacy. Other panels include an exploration of emerging and evolving state-level privacy and data security regulations, new international regulations that global businesses must face, and strategies for managing costs to comply with these developments. A keynote interview with Congressman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) will focus on the momentum behind efforts to pass a bipartisan federal data privacy law and his work on privacy issues in his role as ranking member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

"When it comes to the pace change in privacy and data security regulations and guidelines—both domestically and internationally—legal professionals are looking for guidance, analysis, and insights that can help them stay ahead," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "Attendees will receive valuable intelligence on a range of issues that will enable them to advise their businesses and clients with confidence in this rapidly evolving area of law."

Additional featured speakers include:

Jennifer Couture , Executive Director and Chief Privacy Officer, Privacy Legal Counsel, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

, Executive Director and Chief Privacy Officer, Privacy Legal Counsel, Jo Ann Davaris , Global Chief Privacy Officer, Mercer

, Global Chief Privacy Officer, Mercer Tom Doughty , Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, Prudential

, Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, Prudential Jennifer Mailander , Deputy General Counsel, Fannie Mae

, Deputy General Counsel, Fannie Mae John Riggi , Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity & Risk, American Hospital Association

, Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity & Risk, American Hospital Association João Rodrigues , Senior Legal Advisor, European Liaison Office with U.S.

, Senior Legal Advisor, European Liaison Office with U.S. Hugo Teuful III, Chief Privacy Counsel, Raytheon

Follow the conversation from Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum D.C. at #LegalForum. Lead sponsors of the event are Fulcrum Global Technologies, Exterro, and Quarles & Brady. Intapp is an associate sponsor.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted content from Bloomberg BNA, news, time-saving practice tools, market data and business intelligence. For more information, visit http://pro.bloomberglaw.com.

