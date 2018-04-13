Bloomberg Law Publishes Book On Corporate Settlements

New Book Offers Practical Advice on Deferred Prosecution Agreements, Non-Prosecution Agreements, and Negotiating Government Settlements

News provided by

Bloomberg Law

11:23 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the publication of "Corporate Settlement Tools: DPAs, NPAs, and Cooperation Agreements."  The new treatise describes and analyzes the different types of criminal settlements—such as Deferred Prosecution Agreements (DPAs) and Non-Prosecution Agreements (NPAs)—that are available to corporations or individuals under investigation by the government. The book is available on Bloomberg Law and can be ordered in print at www.bna.com/bnabooks/cst.   

The treatise was written by attorneys Joan E. Meyer and Trevor N. McFadden, both of whom have extensive experience representing clients in corporate investigations. Meyer is a partner at Baker McKenzie and was previously senior counsel to the Deputy Attorney General at the Department of Justice. McFadden is a United States District Judge for the District of Columbia and was previously the Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department's Criminal Division Fraud Section.

"This practice-oriented guide provides legal professionals insights into standard provisions as well as settlement negotiations, multi-jurisdictional settlements, and even issues such as handling publicity and shareholder concerns," said Meyer. 

This comprehensive treatise discusses: 

  • The basics of DPAs and NPAs, non-target letters, declinations, and corporate guilty pleas
  • Sentencing guidelines, government corporate charging policies, and related memoranda from the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission
  • Corporate monitorships
  • Individual prosecutions and cooperation
  • Multi-jurisdictional settlements and international DPAs
  • Negotiating corporate settlements

About Bloomberg Law
Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context.  Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted and exclusive content, news, time-saving practice tools, market data and business intelligence. For more information, visit www.bna.com/bloomberglaw.   

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomberg-law-publishes-book-on-corporate-settlements-300629518.html

SOURCE Bloomberg Law

Related Links

http://www.bna.com/bloomberglaw

Also from this source

Apr 10, 2018, 13:00 ET 78% Of Attorneys Rely On Business Development Professionals, Up...

Apr 03, 2018, 08:00 ET Bloomberg Law Analytics Tool Provides Insights Into Health Care...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Bloomberg Law Publishes Book On Corporate Settlements

News provided by

Bloomberg Law

11:23 ET