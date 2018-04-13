Bloomberg Law Publishes Book On Corporate Settlements
New Book Offers Practical Advice on Deferred Prosecution Agreements, Non-Prosecution Agreements, and Negotiating Government Settlements
ARLINGTON, Va., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the publication of "Corporate Settlement Tools: DPAs, NPAs, and Cooperation Agreements." The new treatise describes and analyzes the different types of criminal settlements—such as Deferred Prosecution Agreements (DPAs) and Non-Prosecution Agreements (NPAs)—that are available to corporations or individuals under investigation by the government. The book is available on Bloomberg Law and can be ordered in print at www.bna.com/bnabooks/cst.
The treatise was written by attorneys Joan E. Meyer and Trevor N. McFadden, both of whom have extensive experience representing clients in corporate investigations. Meyer is a partner at Baker McKenzie and was previously senior counsel to the Deputy Attorney General at the Department of Justice. McFadden is a United States District Judge for the District of Columbia and was previously the Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department's Criminal Division Fraud Section.
"This practice-oriented guide provides legal professionals insights into standard provisions as well as settlement negotiations, multi-jurisdictional settlements, and even issues such as handling publicity and shareholder concerns," said Meyer.
This comprehensive treatise discusses:
- The basics of DPAs and NPAs, non-target letters, declinations, and corporate guilty pleas
- Sentencing guidelines, government corporate charging policies, and related memoranda from the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission
- Corporate monitorships
- Individual prosecutions and cooperation
- Multi-jurisdictional settlements and international DPAs
- Negotiating corporate settlements
