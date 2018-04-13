Bloomberg Law Publishes Book On Corporate Settlements

ARLINGTON, Va., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the publication of "Corporate Settlement Tools: DPAs, NPAs, and Cooperation Agreements." The new treatise describes and analyzes the different types of criminal settlements—such as Deferred Prosecution Agreements (DPAs) and Non-Prosecution Agreements (NPAs)—that are available to corporations or individuals under investigation by the government. The book is available on Bloomberg Law and can be ordered in print at www.bna.com/bnabooks/cst.

The treatise was written by attorneys Joan E. Meyer and Trevor N. McFadden, both of whom have extensive experience representing clients in corporate investigations. Meyer is a partner at Baker McKenzie and was previously senior counsel to the Deputy Attorney General at the Department of Justice. McFadden is a United States District Judge for the District of Columbia and was previously the Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department's Criminal Division Fraud Section.

"This practice-oriented guide provides legal professionals insights into standard provisions as well as settlement negotiations, multi-jurisdictional settlements, and even issues such as handling publicity and shareholder concerns," said Meyer.

This comprehensive treatise discusses:

The basics of DPAs and NPAs, non-target letters, declinations, and corporate guilty pleas

Sentencing guidelines, government corporate charging policies, and related memoranda from the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission

Corporate monitorships

Individual prosecutions and cooperation

Multi-jurisdictional settlements and international DPAs

Negotiating corporate settlements

