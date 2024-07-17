Bloomberg Law to Demonstrate AI-Driven Legal Tools and Expanded Dockets at AALL Conference

ARLINGTON, Va., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced its participation in the upcoming American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Meeting & Conference in Chicago. As a silver sponsor, Bloomberg Law will highlight its latest advancements in content development and legal technology, including Dashboard Legal, its recently acquired project management and collaboration tool.

During the conference, scheduled from July 20 to July 23, Bloomberg Law will feature its robust AI and machine learning capabilities, including the newly integrated Clause Adviser and Representation Analytics, as well as recent enhancements to Docket Key®. These tools are designed to streamline legal workflows and improve decision-making processes.

Key features include:

AI-powered tools: Bloomberg Law will demonstrate its latest generative AI-powered tools, such as Clause Adviser, which assists in drafting M&A agreements by evaluating clause favorability and providing plain-English rationales.

Expanded Dockets functionality: Bloomberg Law's market-leading Dockets have been enhanced with the addition of over 400 state courts, bringing the total to over 1,400, and with innovative features like the AI-powered Docket Path and Time to Rule Analytics. Additionally, an enhancement to Docket Key®, Bloomberg Law's proprietary filing search tool, leverages machine learning to allow searching for over 200 specific motion types and their corresponding briefs in federal district court civil dockets. Users can now search by the filer of those motions as well as by the outcome to find the most persuasive examples.

Practical Guidance expansion: Bloomberg Law provides over 8,000 guidance documents, with additions covering specialty litigation, commercial, and regulatory topics, as well as guidance focused on current developments such as AI and greenwashing.

In Focus resource pages: More than 10 new pages provide deep dives into critical legal issues, including In Focus: Chevron, Loper & Agency Deference and In Focus: Overtime Exemptions & Eligibility, offering comprehensive resources to help legal professionals stay ahead in their practice.

& Agency Deference and In Focus: Overtime Exemptions & Eligibility, offering comprehensive resources to help legal professionals stay ahead in their practice. Dashboard Legal: Bloomberg Law's recently acquired project management and collaboration tool simplifies task tracking, document management, and team communication, enhancing productivity and organization. Key features include real-time visibility of legal matters, deadline tracking, supporting Bloomberg Law's vision to enhance daily legal workflows through advanced technology.

Bloomberg Law's presence at the conference will be highlighted through its active participation in key panel discussions. Bloomberg Law's panel, "SCOTUS: A Year in Review," will be held on Monday, July 22, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am CDT. Moderated by Eleanor Tyler, Principal Legal Analyst at Bloomberg Law, this panel will delve into the Supreme Court's recent decisions on critical issues such as Chevron deference, gun regulation, and FDA regulations, providing insights into their implications for the legal landscape.

Additionally, Bloomberg Law Library Relations Director Madeline Cohen will participate in a panel, "You Are Kenough: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome for Career Growth" on the same day from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm CDT. The session focuses on the challenges of imposter syndrome in the legal field.

"We are thrilled to demonstrate how Bloomberg Law's continuous innovation and customer-focused enhancements make a real difference in the daily work of legal professionals," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "Our value our participation at AALL and look forward each year to connecting with the library community to showcase our latest advancements."

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law