Bloomberg Law To Demonstrate Latest Content And Technology Developed To Meet The Needs Of In-House Counsel At 2019 ACC Meeting

For in-house counsel, Bloomberg Law provides real-time news, expert analysis, legal and business intelligence, and practitioner tools — all in a single legal platform. A number of recent innovations and enhancements to Bloomberg Law will be on display at the ACC Annual Meeting, including:

Expanded Practical Guidance coverage ­­­– which includes overviews, checklists, and sample forms – in key practice areas including Litigation, Commercial Transactions, Privacy, Labor and Employment.

Attorney Analytics, the most recent addition to the Litigation Analytics suite, which provides valuable intelligence on more than 100,000 attorneys at nearly 800 law firms to help corporate counsel identify outside counsel based on an attorney's representation history, practice area focus, issues they have litigated, and judges they have appeared before.

The Analysis channel on Bloomberg Law , which features trend-spotting, data-driven pieces authored by Bloomberg Law legal analysts and data scientists exploring the impact of legal and regulatory developments.

, which features trend-spotting, data-driven pieces authored by legal analysts and data scientists exploring the impact of legal and regulatory developments. In Focus Resource pages, which provide a timely, closer look at specific issues driving change in legal and business markets on topics such as legal operations, the TCPA (Telephone Consumer Protection Act), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and California's Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). The Transactional Intelligence Center, a one-stop resource organizing content and tools in one convenient place, offering all the transactional tools and resources lawyers need to document and negotiate a deal.

"When it comes to legal research resources for in-house counsel, Bloomberg Law is the one fully integrated platform that offers everything an in-house legal department needs to be successful and position itself as integral to the business," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "Coupled with a powerful platform is our commitment to continually enhancing Bloomberg Law with the content, tools, and technology that help corporate counsel work smart and efficiently and bring more work in-house. And all of these enhancements are provided on one platform—with no additional costs to subscribers."

For updates on Bloomberg Law's activities at the 2019 ACC Annual Meeting, follow @BloombergLaw on Twitter.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted content from Bloomberg BNA, news, time-saving practice tools, market data and business intelligence. For more information, visit https://pro.bloomberglaw.com/.

