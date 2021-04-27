Bloomberg Law To Develop Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Framework

ARLINGTON, Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it is developing a first-of-its-kind Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Framework that will showcase U.S.-based law firms that meet or exceed an established threshold for DEI in their firms. The baseline threshold will be determined utilizing a proprietary, data-driven methodology and is being developed in collaboration with a panel of experts from industry, academia, and the legal industry.

"Our DEI Framework will be an invaluable resource for companies that are looking for a trusted third-party benchmark that can help them select diverse, equitable, and inclusive law firms – ones that reflect their corporate values," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "At the same time, law firms that participate in the DEI Framework will demonstrate their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion to current and prospective clients and employees."

Bloomberg Law is developing a first-of-its-kind DE&I framework for law firms that meet/exceed an established threshold. Tweet this

Firms will be benchmarked through a comprehensive range of criteria including their programs, policies, and demographics. More information is available at http://onb-law.com/Vw2L50Evy7z. Law firms can request access to the secure data collection portal to submit information for the Bloomberg Law DEI Framework at http://onb-law.com/s2K550EvruR.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law