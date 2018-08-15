Bloomberg Law To Speak On Technology Integration And Blockchain At ILTACON 2018

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law is dedicated to delivering a platform optimized to integrate with legal professionals' workflows to make them more efficient and effective. A key component of Bloomberg Law's presence at the 2018 International Legal Technology Association Conference is demonstrating that commitment through a panel about improving lawyers' access to data and resources. Bloomberg Law will also be showcasing its market-leading artificial intelligence and analytics tools, including new product enhancements like Enforcement Analytics and Tracking, Global Patents search, and the Litigation Intelligence Center at ILTACON in National Harbor, Maryland, from Aug. 19-23. Visit booth 411 for more information.

"Our participation at ILTACON this year demonstrates Bloomberg Law's leadership in two distinct areas: optimizing the practice and business of law through technological innovations and navigating complex emerging technologies like blockchain," said Joe Breda, president of Bloomberg Law. "We look forward to sharing our expertise as well as our new tools and product enhancements that increase efficiencies for our customers."

Bloomberg Law President Joe Breda is joining Meredith L. Williams-Range, chief knowledge & value officer at Shearman & Sterling, and Glenn LaForce, vice president of knowledge management for Aderant, on a panel titled "Leveraging Technology to Harness Data and Drive Efficiency in Your Firm." The discussion will center around enabling efficient access to research data and other relevant information within your firm to stay competitive and drive business.

Additionally, Bloomberg Law Reporter Michaela Ross will present with Glynna Christian, co-head of Orrick's Global Technology Transactions practice, and Teresa Walker, chief operating officer at Waller Lansden, on the basics you need to know to evaluate blockchain as a technology platform for you and your firm or department.

