Bloomberg Law To Spotlight Latest Innovations At AALL Annual Meeting & Conference

ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it will showcase a number of recent enhancements to its platform at the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Meeting & Conference, taking place July 13-16. Bloomberg Law (booth #101) is a silver sponsor of the conference, which is being held at the Walter Washington E. Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Recent Bloomberg Law product enhancements being showcased at AALL, which demonstrate a commitment to continuous innovation as well as the benefits of an integrated platform, include:

Litigation Practical Guidance, which uniquely integrates content, functionality, and AI-powered tools such as Points of Law, Smart Code®, and Docket Key with guidance from Bloomberg Law's litigation experts — enabling attorneys to move quickly through the stages of pretrial practice and anticipate procedural next steps.

Attorney Analytics, which enables legal professionals to quickly gain insights into competition, chart winning strategies, and determine which attorneys appear before a given federal judge or on behalf of a corporation or law firm.

The Analysis channel on Bloomberg Law , which features trend-spotting, data-driven pieces authored by in-house legal analysts and data scientists exploring the impact of legal and regulatory developments.

, which features trend-spotting, data-driven pieces authored by in-house legal analysts and data scientists exploring the impact of legal and regulatory developments. New In Focus Resource pages, which provide a timely, closer look at specific issues driving change in legal and business markets on topics such as the TCPA (Telephone Consumer Protection Act), gig economy, and California's Consumer Privacy Act.

Bloomberg Law's Head of Product, Todd Barton, will participate in a panel on the future of litigation analytics on Monday, July 15 from 9:30 a.m. to Noon in Room 151 of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. He will discuss a variety of issues impacting litigation analytics products today, what the future holds for these types of tools, and Bloomberg Law's plans to expand its own litigation analytics suite, including the addition of court and case type analytics.

"Since we launched Bloomberg Law a decade ago, we've had an unrelenting focus on delivering a fully integrated content platform powered by Bloomberg's technology expertise—coupled with a commitment to continuous expansion and product investment," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "We're looking forward to getting the opportunity to connect with the law librarian community to share our vision and get their feedback on the content and tools that will continue to make them successful."

For updates on Bloomberg Law's activities during AALL, follow @BloombergLaw on Twitter. For more information or to request a demo, please visit http://onb-law.com/IbXg50uWPuh.

